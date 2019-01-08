WWE RAW Opener For Tonight, “Mean” Gene Okerlund Trivia, Beth Phoenix – Kairi Sane Clip, Carmella

– Tonight’s new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network will feature Tommy Dreamer, The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Above is a preview clip with Phoenix channeling another WWE Hall of Famer, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, as she faces off with WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane.

– WWE has announced that John Cena will open tonight’s loaded RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando. This will be Cena’s return to the red brand.

– In a bit of trivia on WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, the WWE Stats page noted that Gene is the only Hall of Famer in history to compete in his first televised WWE match after he was inducted. Gene was inducted in 2006 and then made his official WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown in 2012, teaming with current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus to defeat Alberto Del Rio and current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Okerlund did with mix it up with other Hall of Famers back in 1984 when he teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat Mr. Fuji and George “The Animal” Steele but WWE did not count it as a televised match for his in-ring record because it was not shown on TV in its entirety when it originally happened. As noted, Hogan will be on RAW tonight to pay tribute to Gene, who passed away at the age of 76 this past Wednesday.

