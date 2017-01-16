WWE RAW Preview (1/16): Brock Lesnar Returns

The road to this month’s WWE pay-per-view continues on Monday evening, as WWE’s red brand returns live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas tonight.

Tonight’s RAW features the return of , who makes his first RAW appearance since suffering his shocking defeat to Bill Goldberg in just 86 seconds at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November of 2016.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding the return of “The Beast Incarnate” on tonight’s RAW:

“Appearing on Raw for the first time since suffering defeat at the hands of Goldberg in 86 seconds, Brock Lesnar is ready to send a message to his Royal Rumble Match opponents — including the WCW icon. What havoc will The Beast Incarnate wreak?”

Additionally, the official WWE website’s RAW preview is focusing on the following story points going into tonight:

* Brock Lesnar is back
* Meet the new “faces of Raw”
* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?
* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble
* Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW results coverage!