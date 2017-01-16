WWE RAW Preview (1/16): Brock Lesnar Returns

The road to this month’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view continues on Monday evening, as WWE’s red brand returns live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas tonight.

Tonight’s RAW features the return of Brock Lesnar, who makes his first RAW appearance since suffering his shocking defeat to Bill Goldberg in just 86 seconds at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November of 2016.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding the return of “The Beast Incarnate” on tonight’s RAW:

“Appearing on Raw for the first time since suffering defeat at the hands of Goldberg in 86 seconds, Brock Lesnar is ready to send a message to his Royal Rumble Match opponents — including the WCW icon. What havoc will The Beast Incarnate wreak?”

Additionally, the official WWE website’s RAW preview is focusing on the following story points going into tonight:

* Brock Lesnar is back

* Meet the new “faces of Raw”

* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?

* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble

* Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW results coverage!