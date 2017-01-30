RAW Preview (1/30): Rumble Aftermath, Road To WrestleMania Begins

Following an exciting and successful 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night, WWE’s red brand returns tonight, as RAW kicks off the “Road to WrestleMania 33” in Laredo, Texas.

WWE.com wrote the following summary regarding tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode for the RAW brand:

“Last night at Royal Rumble, the Raw Tag Team Titles fell into the hands of two “good brothers,” The King of the Cruiserweights was crowned and Kevin Owens retained the WWE Universal Championship under monstrously questionable circumstances. How will the Raw landscape continue to change tonight? WWE.com has some ideas.”

Additionally, the official WWE website is pushing the following items for tonight’s show, including a segment where Stephanie McMahon will address Seth Rollins face-to-face regarding his actions at Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: San Antonio pay-per-view.

* Stephanie McMahon to address Seth Rollins face-to-face * Brock Lesnar suffers second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg * The Monster Among Men gives The Prizefighter an assist * The “good brothers” score a controversial win * “The Queen of pay-per-view” goes 16-0 * The King of the Cruiserweights ascends to the throne

Join us here this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE RAW.