WWE RAW Preview (2/20): Braun Strowman vs. Big Show

WWE RAW returns this evening live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with an advertised match between Big Show and Braun Strowman.

The official WWE website includes the following blurb for tonight’s show:

“Braun Strowman will get the competition he craves this Monday night when he meets the 7-foot-tall Big Show one-on-one. Can The World’s Largest Athlete withstand the onslaught of The Monster Among Men?”

Additionally, the WWE.com RAW preview is focusing on the following points headed into tonight’s episode:

* Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw * Is Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship victory tainted? * Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more * Who can stop Samoa Joe?

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW play-by-play results coverage.