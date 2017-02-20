WWE RAW Preview (2/20): Braun Strowman vs. Big Show

Posted by Matt Boone February 20, 2017 0 Comment

WWE RAW returns this evening live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with an advertised match between and .

The official WWE website includes the following blurb for tonight’s show:

“Braun Strowman will get the competition he craves this Monday night when he meets the 7-foot-tall Big Show one-on-one. Can The World’s Largest Athlete withstand the onslaught of The Monster Among Men?”

Additionally, the WWE.com RAW preview is focusing on the following points headed into tonight’s episode:

* Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw

* Is Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship victory tainted?

* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more

* Who can stop Samoa Joe?

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW play-by-play results coverage.