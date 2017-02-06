WWE RAW Preview (2/6): Goldberg Responds To Lesnar’s Challenge

WWE RAW returns tonight, live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with Bill Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a “Final Battle” at WrestleMania 33.

The official WWE.com RAW preview included the following blurb regarding tonight’s show:

“After being humiliated twice by Goldberg, first at Survivor Series and again in the Royal Rumble Match, Brock Lesnar wants to settle the score in a final battle at WrestleMania. Will the WCW icon agree to clash with The Beast Incarnate on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Additionally, the RAW preview is focusing on the following points heading into tonight’s show:

* Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar’s challenge to a final battle at WrestleMania * Seth Rollins’ injury status to be revealed * Sheamus & Cesaro face Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Titles tonight * Does Sami Zayn top the “list” of U.S. Title contenders? * Will Braun Strowman strike back against Roman Reigns? * Nia Jax’s warpath continues

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW play-by-play results!