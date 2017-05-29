WWE RAW Preview (5/29): Last Stop Before Extreme Rules

Posted by Eric Lynch May 29, 2017 1 Comment

The May 29th edition of WWE airs live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.

This is the last edition of RAW before Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and WWE is promoting the following items for tonight’s show:

  • Finn Bálor faces Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match
  • Roman Reigns faces Seth Rollins
  • Who attacked Enzo Amore?
  • The Hardy Boyz get cagey
  • Can Bayley go to the Extreme against Alexa Bliss?

Join us for live coverage and discussion here on 24Wrestling.com all night.