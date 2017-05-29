WWE RAW Preview (5/29): Last Stop Before Extreme Rules
The May 29th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.
This is the last edition of RAW before Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and WWE is promoting the following items for tonight’s show:
- Finn Bálor faces Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match
- Roman Reigns faces Seth Rollins
- Who attacked Enzo Amore?
- The Hardy Boyz get cagey
- Can Bayley go to the Extreme against Alexa Bliss?
