WWE RAW Preview (5/8): RAW Goes To London

The May 8th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the O2 Arena in London, England. This is the first episode of RAW to air from the UK this year.

Below are the items WWE is promoting for tonight’s show:

The Miz looks to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship

How will Raw GM Kurt Angle handle the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

Alexa Bliss stands tall

Tag Team Turmoil engulfs Raw in the U.K.

Join us tonight at 8 PM ET for live RAW play-by-play coverage and discussion!