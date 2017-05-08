WWE RAW Preview (5/8): RAW Goes To London
The May 8th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the O2 Arena in London, England. This is the first episode of RAW to air from the UK this year.
Below are the items WWE is promoting for tonight’s show:
- The Miz looks to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship
- How will Raw GM Kurt Angle handle the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?
- Alexa Bliss stands tall
- Tag Team Turmoil engulfs Raw in the U.K.
Join us tonight at 8 PM ET for live RAW play-by-play coverage and discussion!
Today is the day. @WWEUK is back in town. @TheO2 will be rocking for Raw tonight. Who's joining us? pic.twitter.com/7ftP31zVd9
— O2 sports (@O2sports) May 8, 2017
Thanks @thismorning for having @StephMcMahon on today! Look forward to seeing you at a #WWELive event soon @hollywills & @Schofe… pic.twitter.com/D64sRvE9mW
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 8, 2017
We got this! @RonKillings #tagteamturmoil #raw pic.twitter.com/NNcjxtEPcp
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) May 8, 2017