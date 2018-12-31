WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: NYE Edition, Steel Cage Match, Battle Royal For A Title Shot, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a taped episode from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the final episode of 2019.

We have full spoilers for tonight’s broadcast at this link. The following matches were taped:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

* Battle Royal to Crown a New #1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose: Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose and Baron Corbin

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Battle Royal winner with the title on the line

* 3-on-2 Handicap Match: Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

* RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

* Appearances by Triple H, Shane McMahon, Elias, Alexa Bliss and others

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast. Stick with us throughout the day for various news and updates.