WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (10/23)

The October 23rd, 2017 edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and was the first episode after TLC 2017.

– Tonight’s broadcast opens with highlights from last night’s TLC pay-per-view main event.

– RAW GM and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle comes out to the ring to kick off RAW. Angle thanks the fans as they chant “You still got it.” Angle talks about writing a new chapter in his career last night, and it was a dream come true. Angle says last night was great, but now we’re facing tonight. He announces several RAW vs. SmackDown matches for Survivor Series: US Champion Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz; SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss; and SmackDown Tag Champs The Usos vs. RAW Tag Champs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. Angle also announces that there will be two traditional Survivor Series tag matches: and eight-man match and an eight-woman match. Before Angle can wrap up and leave, he gets interrupted by The Miz. Miz says he’s so sick of Angle, and demands that Angle resign after TLC last night. Angle brushes him off and says he’s going to his office, but Miz stops him and the Miztourage surrounds Angle. Rollins and Ambrose come out for the save to back up Angle before anything happens. Miz accuses The Shield of being sell-outs and sucking up to the bosses. Miz says the numbers are still in his favor, but Angle says he’s got a trick up his sleeve: SmackDown’s AJ Styles. Styles’ music hits and he comes out to the ring as Angle leaves.

– AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz: Sheamus and Rollins start off this one and go back and forth until Ambrose and Cesaro tag in. The heels turn it around on Ambrose until Rollins tags back in. Rollins drops Cesaro and keeps him grounded as fans chant for AJ Styles. Styles tags in next and works over Cesaro in the corner with strikes. Cesaro comes back when he trips up Styles on the apron and dumps him outside. AJ rolls back in as Cesaro tags in The Miz and they double team the Phenomenal One. Rollins pulls Cesaro outside and throws him into the fan barricade as Ambrose and Sheamus start brawling in the ring. The babyfaces clear the ring and then hit suicide dives in tandem onto their opponents on the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Cesaro mounts a comeback against Ambrose. Sheamus tags in and they double team Ambrose in the corner. Ambrose fires up but Sheamus is able to escape a Dirty Deeds attempt. Ambrose hits a lariat and both men are down. Miz and Rollins tag in and Rollins hits a springboard clothesline on Miz. Rollins clears Sheamus and Cesaro off the apron, then hits a Blockbuster on Miz. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Miz but Sheamus breaks up the pin. Styles comes in and hits the Pele kick on Sheamus, then Cesaro boots AJ in the face. Ambrose clotheslines Cesaro, then Miz kicks Ambrose down. Rollins dumps Sheamus to the outside, then Miz kicks Rollins from behind and hits a DDT for a two count. Miz and Rollins continue to go at it in the ring until The Miz throws him out to ringside. Ambrose stops The Bar from attacking Rollins at ringside. Ambrose throws Sheamus into the timekeeper’s area, then jumps off the barrier onto Sheamus in the crowd. Back in the ring, Cesaro throws Miz in the ring after Rollins rolls back in. Cesaro tags himself in on Miz, and Rollins tags in AJ. AJ cleans house and hits the fireman’s carry backbreaker on Cesaro for a two count. Everyone runs in the ring and The Shield members throw Sheamus and Miz out to ringside. Ambrose and Rollins hit suicide dives onto Sheamus and Miz at ringside, while in the ring AJ hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Cesaro. AJ pins and scores the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

– As AJ and the Shield celebrate their win, the lights go out and Kane comes out. Kane walks down to the ring and starts brawling with both the babyfaces. The Miz and The Bar hit the ring to help Kane beat down the winners. Kane chokeslams Rollins before leaving, as some fans chant for Roman Reigns.

– We see a graphic promoting Asuka’s Monday Night RAW debut later tonight.

– Back from commercial, Kane is still waiting in the ring. Kane gets on the mic and says he kept hearing stories about Braun Strowman wanting competition. He says he heard Strowman bragging about surviving and ambulance crash and breaking Big Show and Roman Reigns. Kane says he wanted to see what all the hype was about, but all he saw on Sunday was a pile of trash. Kane says Braun was afraid of him, and that he is the only true monster of RAW. Kane says now that Braun is gone, he wants competition, or else. Finn Balor’s music hits and he comes out to the ring.

– Kane vs. Finn Balor: As the opening bell sounds, Cole mentions that Braun Strowman may be out of action for several weeks or months. Kane throws Balor out to the floor early on, but he comes right back in and takes the fight to Kane. Kane sends him into the corner but Balor fights back with kicks. Balor gets fired up but Kane shuts him down with a big boot to the face. Balor comes back with a dropkick that sends Kane to ringside. Balor goes to follow Kane outside but Kane catches him and slams him into the barride and then the apron. Back in the ring, Kane whips Balor hard into the corner and stomps on him. Balor rolls outside for a breather and KAne follows him out. Balor drops Kane into the steel steps then rolls back in the ring. As Kane crawls back in the ring, Balor unloads on him with kicks. Balor hits the Slingblade on Kane then goes up top, but then Kane sets up. Kane grabs Balor by the throat but Balor escapes. Kane grabs Balor again and this time he successfully hits the chokeslam. Kane hits a second chokeslam, and then a third chokeslam. Kane covers for the three count.

Winner: Kane

– Kurt Angle is backstage on his phone when Shane McMahon knocks on the door and walks in. Angle hugs Shane and calls him a crazy son of a b**ch. Shane says he’s still healing from Hell In A Cell, and mentions how good Angle looked at TLC. Angle thanks Shane for letting him borrow AJ Styles, then they discuss Survivor Series. Shane feels that Kurt is out of line for a comment made about SmackDown, and Shane says the blue brand will destroy the red brand at Survivor Series.

– Asuka vs. Emma: This one is a rematch from last night’s TLC PPV and marks Asuka’s first match on RAW. The opening bell rings and the women brawl up against the ropes. The ref breaks them up and Emma hits a cheap shot kick. Asuka answers with kicks of her own and an armbar. Emma reaches the ropes to break the hold, then Asuka knocks Emma down to the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Emma sends Asuka into the ring post and follows up with strikes. Asuka fires up and hits a German suplex, then a hip attack. Emma tries to fight back and rolls up Asuka with a handful of tights, but Asuka kicks out at two. Asuka grabs Emma and applis the Asuka Lock for the win via submission. Asuka celebrates her win as we go to replays.

Winner: Asuka

– RAW Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss is backstage walking towards the gorilla position.

– Alexa Bliss comes out to the ring and cuts a promo about beating “leader of the old folks home” Mickie James last night. She said Mickie is in the past, and she’s ready to talk about Survivor Series. Bliss says she will disable the cat lady Natalya at Survivor Series. Bliss cuts a promo on the fans for not appreciating her enough and wants them to show more respect for her. Bliss says the fans are jealous of her, and says the people of the Midwest are slow. She says she deserves their respect and continues trashing the fans until Mickie James runs out. Mickie hits the ring and decks Bliss then hits a DDT. Mickie takes the rope and says Bliss deserved that.

– Kurt Angle is backstage watching the show on a monitor when Sasha Banks and Bayley walk in and interrupt. Alicia Fox interrupts next and demands that she is in the Survivor Series tag match. Angle says he’s going to book a triple threat match, where the winner will be Team Captain for the RAW women’s team at the pay-per-view.

– Elias is shown walking through the arena with his guitar.

– Elias comes out to the ring for a song. Elias talks about how Jason Jordan kept interrupting him last night, but tonight he’ll perform uninterrupted. Elias starts singing but has some technical issues. Elias stops the songs and warns the audio technicians that he’s coming for them. Jason Jordan’s music hits, and we have a match.

– Jason Jordan vs. Elias: The opening bell rings for this TLC rematch and Elias unloads on Jordan with right hands. Elias backs Jordan into the corner and keeps the pressure on him. Jordan finally starts to mount a comeback but Elias takes him back to the corner with chops to the chest. Jordan fights his way out of the corner and hits a side suplex on Elias. Jordan hits a belly to belly suplex that sends Elias rolling outside. Jordan brawls with Elias at ringside and throws Elias into the fan barricade. Jordan repeatedly rams Elias into the barricade in front of some Green Bay Packers in the front row. Jordan charges towards Elias, but Elias grabs his guitar up off the floor and smashes it over Jordan’s head. The ref calls for the DQ as Elias walks away. Medics check on Jordan at ringside as we see a replay.

Winner via DQ: Jason Jordan

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar comes out to the stage with Paul Heyman, and they make their way down to the ring. We see a recap of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal challenging Lesnar for a match at Survivor Series. Lesnar and Heyman laugh at the footage, and Heyman does his introduction for Lesnar. Heyman says Jinder has barely survived his challenges from Orton and Nakamura, while Lesnar has destroyed the best heavyweight roster in WWE history. Heyman says everyone wants to talk trash these days, and he’s the best trash talker there is. Heyman says he doesn’t trash Lesnar’s opponents though because anyone who is willing to face Lesnar must be a real man. He says he didn’t trash any of Lesnar’s other opponents, but he will trash Jinder. He calls Jinder the “make-believe Maharaja” and says the Singh Brothers stole his introduction gimmick. Heyman says Jinder is not Lesnar’s equal and isn’t a worthy WWE Champion. He says when fans think of WWE Champions they think of Bruno, Hulk, Savage, Flair, HHH, Michaels, Cena, and Lesnar — not Jinder. Heyman says Lesnar makes RAW the #1 brand and the flagship show. He adds that at Survivor Series, Jinder will be going to Suplex City — but that’s not the only bad news. He says the last time a SmackDown star got in the ring with Lesnar they had to stop the match. He says Lesnar breaks the rules of the PG Era, and he has no problem accepting Jinder’s challenge for Survivor Series. Lesnar’s music hits again and they head to the back.

– Kalisto does an interview backstage about his match last night. He says physically he feels fine, but it is his dream to be Champion. Kalisto says it would be different if he lost to someone he respects, but he lost to Enzo. He says he’s getting a rematch on 205 Live tomorrow. Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swan, and Mustafa Ali walk in and they take part in a “lucha” chant.

– Still to come: Kurt Angle has another Survivor Series announcement.

– Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Alicia Fox: The winner of this one will be the team captain for the women’s match at Survivor Series. The opening bell sounds and Fox starts off strong, taking down both Bayley and Banks. Fox focuses on Bayley and Sasha takes her out from behind. Fox fights off Banks, then hits a Northern Lights suplex on Bayley for a two count. Fox then gives a Nothern Lights suplex to Sasha for another two count. Sasha fights her way up but Fox decks her with a forearm shot. Fox then fights off Bayley and throws her to the outside. Sasha grabs Fox and takes her into the corner for some kicks. Bayley runs back in the ring and joins Sasha in a double dropkick on Fox, sending Fox out to the floor. Fox throws a temper tantrum at ringside before rolling back in the ring. She charges at Bayley and Sasha, but they throw her outside again. Fox tries to climb back in, but they dropkick her off the apron. Sasha takes control of the match and hands out knee strikes to both opponents. Fox mounts a comeback and takes Sasha up to the top turnbuckle for a superplex attempt. Bayley runs in and interrupts the superplex, powerbombing Fox down and also sending Sasha flying down to the mat. Bayley lays into Fox with knee strikes. Fox comes back and drops Bayley with a kick. Fox rolls outside and walks to the timekeeper area to repeatedly ring the bell. Fox rolls back in the ring and icks Sasha away. Bayley runs over and rolls up Fox from behind ofr a two count. Bayley hits the belly to belly suplex on Fox for a two count as Banks breaks up the pin. Banks and Bayley start going at it in the middle of the ring now. Fox interrupts and suplexes Bayley. Sasha hits the Banks Statement, but Fox reaches the ropes to break the hold. Fox bumps Sasha into Bayley hard, then Fox rolls up Bayley for the three count. Afer the match, Alicia celebrates and kisses the referee.

Winner: Alicia Fox

– Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander: Before the match, Gulak mentions his powerpoint presentation being cut, and he reads a statement for Enzo because he has a vocal cord injury. Kalisto and Daivari start off, but Kalisto wants to get his hands on Enzo. They tease tagging in Enzo, but decie against it and just taunt Kalisto. Kalisto unloads with kicks on Daivari until Daivari tags in Nese. Metalik tags in and goes at it with Nese and hits a missile dropkick. Dar and Daivari run in, but Swann and Alexander stop them short. Kalisto charges at Enzo but Enzo retreats to the outside. Kalisto appears to go for a suicide dive, but Gulak stops him. Team Kalisto knocks Gulak off the apron with superkicks, and all of he heels are now regrouping at ringside. Back in the ring, Dar takes control of Swann and then tags in Gulak. The heels beat down Swann in their corner and keep him grounded. Daivari tags in and collides with Swann with a crossbody and both men are down. A big brawl breaks out at ringside now, minus Enzo who is watching from the apron. Swann boots Daivari in the head, then Daivari tags in Enzo when Enzo isn’t looking. Swann tags Kalisto and Kalisto is locked in on Enzo. Enzo begs Kalisto to take it easy on him, then they charge each other. Kalisto ducks a shot from Enzo and fires back with kicks. Enzo hits up hitting a tornado DDT for a two count. The heels all get dumped out to ringside and Swann and Ali hit suicide dives in tandem on them. Metalik and Cedric then go flying out of the ring onto their opponents on the floor. Back in the ring, Kalisto hits the Salida Del Sol on Enzo for the three count.

Winners: Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

– Kurt Angle is backstage walking towards the gorilla position.

– RAW GM Kurt Angle makes his way out to the ring to talk about Survivor Series. He is quickly interrupted by Shane McMahon and the bulk of the SmackDown roster behind him, walking down towards the ring through the crowd. The New Day, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Bobby Roode, Tamina Snuka, Tye Dillinger, Rusev, and AJ Styles are among the wrestlers with Shane, now surrounding the ring. Shane gets in the ring and Kurt’s Survivor Series announcement will have to wait, because RAW is now “under siege.” We see the backstage area where the SmckDown roster is now walking through the hallways. Shane tells the SmackDown stars to “go get ’em,” and they charge up the ramp towards he backstage area. Kurt Angle follows with a concerned look on his face. The first people they see are Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil, so they attack them. The SmackDown stars in blue shirts make their way through the locker rooms, beating down every RAW star in their path and destroying property and equipment. The SmackDown women start brawling with the RAW women in the locker room as well. We see Shane nodding in approval in the ring as the SmackDown roster swarms Ambrose and Rollins next. The blue mob grabs Angle and carries him back out towards the ring now. They bring Angle in front of Shane, and Shane tells Angle to bring his gold medal and what’s left of RAW to finish what they started. The SmackDown wrestlers surround the ring and hit their hands on the apron as Shane’s music hits, then they all make their exit through the crowd. Angle looks on as RAW goes off the air.