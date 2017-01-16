WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (1/16)

The January 16th edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the Verizon Center in North Little Rock, AR.

– Roman Reigns is out to the ring first to open up RAW, and the shark cage for Jericho at the Royal Rumble is up on the stage. Reigns starts talking about how no one can beat him in a fair fight right now, and on that note he’s interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman announces that Brock Lesnar is at RAW for the first time since Survivor Series, and says Goldberg isn’t here tonight. Heyman is then interrupted by Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, and then they are interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rollins warns everyone that “anything can happen in the main event of WrestleMania,” and then Rollins is interrupted by Braun Strowman. Strowman gets in Reigns’ face, then Brock Lesnar’s music hits and Lesnar comes out to the ring. As Lesnar is on the ramp, Sami Zayn hits the ring out of nowhere and jumps Strowman. All hell breaks loose in the ring, then Lesnar slides in and hits a German suplex on Reigns. It’s down to Lesnar and Zayn, and Lesnar gives Zayn a German suplex too. Lesnar dares Strowman to come at him, but Strowman backs away. As Lesnar watches Strowman walk away, Reigns comes in and hits a Superman punch on Lesnar. Reigns clears the other wrestlers off the aprons, then turns around into an F-5 from Lesnar.

– Enzo & Cass def. Jinder Mahal & Rusev: Enzo is out of his wheelchair so he’ll be competing tonight. The heels take control of the match in the opening minutes, with Rusev locking Enzo in a bear hug to slow things down. Enzo breaks free and hits a tornado DDT, then gets the hot tag to Big Cass. Mahal tags in too and Big Cass cleans house. Cass hits a fallaway slam on Cass then follows up with a splash and the Empire Elbow. Enzo throws Rusev outside then tags in, and Cass throws Enzo off the top rope for the Boom Shakalaka for the win.

