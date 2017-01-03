WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (1/2)

– Mick Foley is in the ring to kick off RAW. Foley talks about his New Year’s resolutions, and says one of them is to make sure Kevin Owens defends his Universal Title against Roman Reigns with no interference from Chris Jericho. Owens and Jericho interrupt shortly after and cut a promo on Foley. Foley tells Kevin Owens that he’ll be hosting the first “Kevin Owens Show” tonight, and he’ll be tasked with interviewing Goldberg. Stephanie McMahon comes out next and sets up Roman Reigns vs. Chris Jericho in a U.S. Title match later, and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins is up now. The loser of Owens vs. Rollins will be banned from ringside during the Reigns vs. Jericho match. In the Reigns-Jericho match, Reigns will lose his U.S. Title if he loses via DQ or count-out. Stephanie sends Jericho away to prepare, then yells at Foley that he has work to do because they’re in a ratings war with SmackDown and the blue show won last week.

– Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens via DQ: This is a non-title match, and the loser will be banned from ringside for Reigns vs. Jericho later tonight. Owens rolls outside and Rollins hits a suicide dive over the top rope right off the bat. Owens and Rollins brawl around ringside until rolling back in the ring to exchange chops to the chest. Rollins hits a Blockbuster off the middle rope and mounts a comeback, but Owens shuts him down and throws him out to the floor at ringside. Rollins sits up against the fan barricade and Owens goes for a cannonball, but Rollins rolls out of the way. They head back in the ring where Rollins hits a running forearm shot in the corner and a Slingblade. Rollins goes for a Pedigree, but Owens gets out and rolls to ringside where Rollins hits a suicide dive through the ropes. They fight through the timekeepers area and Owens hits Rollins with the bell and gets disqualified. After the finish, Rollins hits Owens with a knee to the face and attempts a Pedigree, but Owens rolls out of the ring and heads backstage.

– Karl Anderson def. Cesaro: Sheamus is on commentary and Luke Gallows is at ringside. After some back and forth action early-on, Anderson takes control of the match with a big boot that sends Cesaro to the outside. Back in the ring, Anderson hits another kick and a clothesline for a two count. Cesaro comes back with some European uppercuts, then a springboard crossbody off the turnbuckle for a two count. Cesaro goes for the Swing, but Gallows distracts him from ringside, which brings down Sheamus. Anderson hits a spinebuster on Cesaro for a two count. Cesaro comes back with a springboard European uppercut, then takes things up to the top rope. Gallows goes to interfere until Sheamus blocks him, but Gallows still shakes the ropes and Cesaro falls. Anderson hits a neckbreaker off the top rope for the win.

– Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn: This one is a Last Man Standing match set up by Stephanie McMahon. Sami Zayn grabs a kendo stick from ringside early on and starts teeing off on Strowman’s head with it. Back in the ring, Strowman grabs the stick away from Sami, then tosses him across the ring. Sami grabs another kendo stick from ringside and stats hitting Strowman with it. He goes for a springboard moonsault off the fan barricade, but Strowman catches him in mid-air and slams him into the barricade. Strowman misses a splash and hits the ring post, then Zayn pushes him into the other ring post. Sami goes for a flying shoulder block but Strowman swats him out of the air down to the floor. Back in the ring, Strowman hits a running splash in the corner then a right hand. Strowman continues to beat down Zayn all the way over to the announce table by the stage. They brawl through the curtain into the backstage area where Zayn hits Strowman with a pipe then throws him into the some boxes. Strowman throws Zayn on top of some other boxes, then Sami jumps off them with a flying forearm. Zayn beats Strowman with a steel chair back out to the announce table area. They start fighting on the stage, where Zayn hits a running cross-body on Strowman that takes them down through two tables on the floor. Zayn grabs another chair and beats Strowman down the ramp with it. Strowman blocks a chair show then throws Zayn down the rest of the ramp and follows up with a clothesline. Strowman hits a running powerslam on Zayn on the floor at ringside, then a series of knees to the face. Strowman hits a second running powerslam on the floor, and Zayn is down for the ten count, giving Strowman the win. Mick Foley comes out with some medics and they put Zayn in a stretcher. Strowman knocks over the stretcher then slams Zayn into the fan barricade.

– The New Day comes out to the ring to talk about their New Year’s resolutions, but they get interrupted by Titus O’Neil who tells them he should be the newest member of the New Day. Titus starts dancing but The New Day doesn’t look impressed. Titus calls Xavier the weakest member of the group, and we’ve got a match.

– Xavier Woods def. Titus O’Neil: It’s all Titus in the opening minutes and he lays into Woods and keeps him grounded. Xavier comes back with some kicks to the head, then throws Titus outside and follows up with a suicide plancha. Back in the ring, Woods pins for a two count. Woods goes up top for a cross body but Titus Catches him and slams him. Titus goes for a fallaway slam but Xavier reverses into a sunset flip for the win.

– Backstage, Bayley ask Stephanie McMahon why she chose Dana Brooke for guest referee in her match against Charlotte last week. Stephanie says Charlotte’s lawyer made her do it, and then she tells Bayley that she never wanted her on Monday Night RAW. Steph says she doesn’t “see it” in Bayley, and Foley is the one who pushed for Bayley. Bayley says nothing is going to stop her from achieving her dreams, and Stephanie says she’s going to give her a chance in a #1 contender’s match tonight against Naya Jax. If Bayley wins, she gets a shot at Charlotte’s Women’s Title at the Royal Rumble.

– Drew Gulak def. Cedric Alexander: Austin Aries is on commentary for this one. Alicia Fox is at ringside in Alexander’s corner, and Tony Neese is in Gulak’s corner. Gulak gets lots of offense in early on, and takes control of the match after powerslaming Alexander into the ropes. Cedric comes back with an elbow to the head and a kick, then Neese gets on the apron. Alicia pulls Neese off the apron, which distracts Cedric. Drew rolls up Cedric from behind off the distraction for the win. On commentary, Aries says Cedric needs to stop bringing Alicia to ringside.

