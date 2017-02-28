WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (2/27)

The February 27th edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and is the last RAW before Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– Goldberg is out to the ring first to open up RAW. Goldberg promises the fans, his wife, his kid, and Kevin Owens that he’s going to win the Universal Championship from Owens on Sunday. Kevin Owens interrupts and tells Goldberg that he is the one that’s next. Goldberg tells Owens he doesn’t want to wait, and Owens appears to accept his challenge to fight tonight, but then changes his mind. Owens says the fans in Green Bay don’t deserve to see him fight, and on Sunday the “Goldberg” chants will die when he beats him.

– The New Day comes out to the ring to cut a promo, and they’re quickly interrupted by The Shining Stars. The New Day informs them that they aren’t facing them tonight, and The Shining Stars will actually be facing Big Show later in a handicap match. The New Day’s real opponents are Jinder Mahal and Rusev, and they’re out next.

– The New Day def. Jinder Mahal & Rusev: The New Day gets some offense in early on, but after a couple minutes Rusev and Jinder use frequent tags to wear down Xavier Woods. Big E gets the hot tag and hits a series of belly to belly suplexes on Mahal. Big E hits a running splash on Mahal, then knocks Rusev off the apron. Big E turns around into a superkick from Mahal. Big E falls into the corner and Xavier tags himself in. Xavier hits a cross body off the top on Jinder, but Rusev breaks up the pin. Lana and Rusev get into an argument at ringside with Kofi, which distracts Jinder and leads to Xavier rolling up Jinder from behind for the win. Rusev and Jinder argue after the match.

– We go to the locker room where Enzo is getting pumped up talking to Big Cass about their plans to win the Tag Team Titles at Fastlane. Cass gets frustrated with Enzo and tells him he needs to focus on how they’re going to beat Gallows and Anderson on Sunday.

– Sheamus and Cesaro are talking backstage when Samoa Joe walks up behind them. Joe and Cesaro get into a war of words, and Cesaro has to hold back Sheamus. Joe tells Cesaro he’s mad because Joe rose to the top of RAW as soon as he arrived, and Cesaro tells Joe all he’s doing is carrying Triple H’s jock strap.

– Backstage, Stephanie McMahon starts telling Mick Foley about how he’s a former WWE Champion and she wanted the first Hardcore legend as her RAW G.M., but instead she got a “pathetic” version of Foley. Stephanie cuts a scathing promo on Mick, and says ever since Triple H ended Foley’s career he’s become a shell of his former self.

"I apologize…that the man who could stand up to anyone & anything can hardly even stand at all…" – @StephMcMahon to @RealMickFoley #RAW pic.twitter.com/oJYfVE6VwY — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

– Akira Tozawa def. Noam Dar: Tozawa gets fired up and starts yelling and drops Dar with a series of strikes. Tozawa goes to the middle rope, when Alicia Fox runs to the apron and starts screaming. The distraction allows Dar to knock Tozawa off the ropes, then he starts working on Tozawa on the mat. Tozawa throws Dar outside and hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Tozawa hits a snap German suplex for the win. After the match, Brian Kendrick beats down Tozawa and cuts a promo on him.

– Samoa Joe approaches Mick Foley backstage and asks if he’s having a nice day. Foley says he’s not having a nice day, and hasn’t been having a good time as GM. Foley says he was a fan of Joe 13 years ago, but now he looks at Joe and just sees another one of Triple H’s puppets. Foley says he might not be GM much longer, so he’s making a match for Joe right now against Cesaro tonight.

– Charlotte comes out to the ring with Dana Brooke and cuts a promo on Bayley for not forfeiting the Women’s Championship. Charlotte starts talking about Brett Farve, Buster Douglas, and a “quarterback.” Bayley comes out to interrupt and says her next dream is to defend the Women’s Title at WrestleMania. Sasha Banks interrupts next and talks about how great Bayley is. Charlotte accepts a tag match with them, but her partner isn’t going to be Dana Brooke, it’s going to be Nia Jax.

– Charlotte & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley: Nia gets in lots of offense on both Sasha and Bayley in the opening moments.

