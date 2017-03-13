WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (3/13)

The March 13th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. Keep refreshing this page for live results & join the discussion in the comments!

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are out to the ring to open up RAW. Heyman gloats about his client beating up Goldberg last week, and announces that Goldberg is not here tonight. Heyman says Brock knows how to beat Goldberg, and at WrestleMania Goldberg will go down.

– Stephanie McMahon approaches Mick Foley and tells Foley not to take things personally that they say in the heat of things during business. Foley says he took things like saying he as sad and pathetic personal. Stephanie says the fans trust Foley, but Foley has room to grow in other areas. Stephanie says as Mick’s boss, she is willing to teach Foley all she knows about the business and it will make their relationship better. Stephanie says Foley’s first lesson is to scour the RAW roster to find one person to fire.

– Sasha Banks def. Dana Brooke: Charlotte and Bayley are at ringside for this one. Sasha gets the quick win after a very short match, and after the bell Charlotte cuts a promo on Dana Brooke. Charlotte tells Dana she’s finally cutting her off, and she’s not going to ride her coat tails to WrestleMania. Dana drops Charlotte with a right hand and brawls with her all around ringside. Charlotte finally escapes and backs up the ramp.

– Brian Kendrick & Tony Neese def. Akira Tozawa & TJ Perkins: Neese and Kedrick start off in control against Tozawa, until Tozawa hurricanranas Kenrick to the outside and follows up with a suicide dive. Neese attempts to attack Tozawa from behind at ringside, but Perkins comes off the ring apron for the save. Back in the ring, Neese tags back in and does his best to keep Tozawa grounded. Tozawa escapes a suplex and gets the hot tag to Perkins. Perkins comes in and drops Neese with a series of kicks, then follows up with a bulldog for a two count. Kendrick tries to interfere but Perkins hits him with a spinning heel kick to the face. Perkins comes off the top and catches Neese with a DDT for a two count. Kendrick interferes and Tozawa kicks him off the apron. Neese pushes Perkins into Tozawa from behind, knocking Tozawa outside, then rolls up Perkins from behind for the win.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson do and interview backstage and complain about being asked about other teams. They say they’re the champions, and the spotlight should only be on them. They tell the interviewer if she wants to talk about nerds like Enzo and Cass to do it somewhere else.

– Owens comes out to the ring and the arena lights go out, with just a spotlight on Owens. Owens cuts a promo on Jericho, and says Jericho never really considered him his friend. Owens says he stabbed Jericho in the back, before Jericho could stab him in the back. Owens says Goldberg didn’t beat him at Fastlane, Jericho did with his interference.

– Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe via DQ: Joe and Owens dominate Zayn in the opening minutes, and Owens superkicks Jericho off the apron. Zayn tries to fire up and come back at one point, but Owens and Joe double team him. Joe puts Zayn in the Coquina Clutch while Owens stomps on Zayn. Jericho gets back in the ring and starts fighting off Owens and Joe, but they double team him and take him down too.

– Enzo & Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro – No Contest: Enzo and Cass cut one of their usual promos before the match. The opening minutes of the match are evenly matched until Cass gets the upper hand over Cesaro and starts controlling the tempo of the match. Cass keeps Cesaro grounded until Sheamus gets the hot tag. Sheamus attempts the Ten Beats Of The Baron, but Cass breaks free and hits a big boot that sends Sheamus to the floor. Cass falls outside with him. Gallows and Anderson come down to ringside through the crowd and boot both Sheamus and Cass in their faces. The Tag Champions beat down Sheamus and Cass around ringside, then Cesaro gets some too. Gallows and Anderson throw Cesaro in the ring and continue beating on him. Enzo gets up on the apron, but Gallows boots him off. Anderson and Gallows hit the Magic Killer on Cesaro, then head backstage with bodies laying all over ringside.

– Mick Foley walks up on Anderson and Gallows backstage and gets in their faces about screwing up the tag match. Foley says Gallows and Anderson will now have to face all four of them they just beat down at WrestleMania in a triple-threat tag match at WrestleMania.

– Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal: Reigns gets Mahal in the corner early on and starts hitting him with a series of clotheslines. The Undertaker’s “gong” rings out through the arena, which distracts Reigns. Reigns looks towards the entrance, then turns around into a knee to the face from Mahal. Mahal continues beating on Reigns while he’s down. Mahal hits a series of kicks to the face of Reigns, but Reigns comes back with two Superman punches for the win.

– After the match, Reigns grabs the microphone and tells The Undertaker to come out and face him like a man. Instead, Shawn Michaels comes out. Michaels comes to the ring and tells Reigns that he’s been in his position before, and he’s going to lose to The Undertaker if he lets Undertaker get in his head. Michaels tells Reigns he’s not here to be confrontational with him, and he’s on his side and wants to help him. Reigns tells Michaels that with all due respect, The Undertaker retired Michaels, and he’s the guy who’s going to retire The Undertaker. As Reigns is making his way backstage, Braun Strowman clotheslines him from behind and sends Reigns falling beside the ramp. Strowman tells Michaels he would have done it to him too if he wanted, and walks off.

– Backstage, Stephanie McMahon reminds Mick Foley that he has to decide on someone to fire from RAW tonight. Foley tries to talk her out of it, but Stephanie says if he doesn’t choose someone, she will.

– Austin Aries def. Ariya Daivari: This one is Aries’ first match on RAW. The match opens up with some back-and-forth action until Daivari hits a short-arm clothesline. Daivari starts focusing on the injured orbital area of Aries. Aries throws Daivari outside and follows up with a suicide dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Aries hits a back suplex then pulls off his elbow pad. Aries comes off the ropes with a spinning elbow to the face for the win.

– The Big Show def. Titus O’Neal: Big Show starts off with right hands and a chopto the chest of Titus. Titus briefly mounts some offense, but Big Show quickly shuts him down with a chokeslam. Show grabs him and gives him another one. The fans chant for one more, so Big Show grabs Titus and delivers a third chokeslam before pinning him for the win.

– Backstage, Sasha Banks reminds Bayley that she has haters who think she isn’t Championship material. Sasha wishes Bayley luck in her match against Nia Jax tonight and high-fives her.

– Bayley def. Nia Jax via DQ: Nia dominates the opening minutes of this one, as she brawls with the Champion out to ringside. Bayley attempts to come back with a flying cross-body off the middle rope, but Nia blocks it. Nia also blocks a DDT attempt, and starts beating down Bayley in the corner. Nia hits three shoulders and two stomps on Bayley in the corner, then the referee disqualifies her for being “overly aggressive.” Nia continues to beat down Bayley after the bell.

Keep refreshing this page for live results & join the discussion in the comments!