WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (3/27)

The March 27th edition of WWE RAW is the go-home episode for WrestleMania 33, and airs live on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress and comment with your thoughts!

– RAW’s intro video gets interrupted by footage of a graveyard with The Undertaker’s music over it. Eventually the video cuts back to the usual RAW intro. Michael Cole announces that the Wells Fargo Center is sold out with 17,293 fans in attendance.

– Bayley comes out to the ring and cuts a promo about going to WrestleMania on Sunday. Charlotte interrupts very shortly after and warns her that Sasha Banks isn’t really her friend. Sasha interrupts next and says Charlotte is out of her mind, and Bayley is really her friend. Sasha says her and Bayley are friends, but that she will beat her at WrestleMania. Nia jax interrupts next and says she’s the one who will take the Women’s Title at ‘Mania. Charlotte says again that Sasha is only pretending to be Bayley’s friend, and then Sasha attacks Charlotte. Nia and Bayley start fighting, and we’ve got a tag match.

– Charlotte & Nia Jax vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks:

Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress and comment with your thoughts!