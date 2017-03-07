WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (3/6)

The March 6th edition of WWE RAW is the first episode since their Fastlane pay-per-view, and airs live at 8 PM ET from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Keep refreshing this page for live play-by-play results and comment with your thoughts!

– Chris Jericho comes out to the ring and starts off cutting a babyface promo to the Chicago crowd. He says tonight he will be re-born. Jericho explains that the reason for him helping Goldberg win last night was simple, because Owens stabbed him in the back, and now he calls out Jericho to face him man to man. Jericho wants Owens to tell him face to face why he turned on him. Owens comes out to the stage in his ring gear and indicates that he won’t answer Jericho. Jericho tells him to be quiet… quiet… quiet… quiet… and asks him again, why he betrayed him. Owens says he didn’t stab his best friend in the back, because Jericho was never his best friend. Owens says Triple H told him to do whatever it takes to keep the title, so Owens used Jericho as a tool to watch his back. Owens says Jericho screwed up and went from being a tool to a burden, so Owens took him out. Owens says he knows he would have beaten Goldberg if it wasn’t for Jericho. Jericho says he doesn’t want Owens to be his friend, because he has the “Friends of Jericho” in the crowd in Chicago, which prompts a Y2J chant. Jericho says costing Owens his Universal Title doesn’t make them even, and Jericho is just getting started getting back at Owens. Jericho then challenges Owens to a match at WrestleMania. Owens says he’ll accept if Jericho puts his U.S. Title on the line, and Jericho accepts. This leads to Owens hitting the ring and they start brawling. Samoa Joe comes in from behind and joins Jericho in beating down Jericho. Sami Zayn runs in for the save and he’s got a steel chair. Owens and Joe overpower Zayn, but now Jericho grabs the chair and he lays out the heels. Joe and Owens retreat which Jericho and Zayn stare them down from the ring.

– Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn: This one was made during the commercial break, and we’re off with Owens and Zayn brawling out to ringside early on. Back in the ring, Owens hits a cannonball on Zayn in the corner. Zayn ducks a clothesline and throws Owens outside, then follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Owens immediately takes out Zayn with a Pop Up Powerbomb out of nowhere, but Owens is too hurt to pin. Owens continues beating down Zayn and hits a second Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.

