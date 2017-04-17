WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (4/17)

The April 17th episode of WWE RAW is the first episode after the Superstar Shake-up, and airs live on the USA Network from the Schottenstein Center Columbus, Ohio. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– RAW opens up with a video highlighting Braun Strowman’s attack on Roman Reigns last week, and then Braun Strowman comes out to the ring with a mic. Strowman cuts a promo about how proud he is that he injured Reigns last week and put him out of action, which gets a big pop from the crowd. Strowman says now that Roman is out of his way, he’s going to tear through the entire locker room and prove himself to the world. Kurt Angle’s music hits and the Olympic gold medalist comes out to the ring. Kurt asks Strowman what else he has to prove after flipping over a “freakin’ ambulance” with Roman Reigns inside. Kurt tells Braun that he’ll have a match against Roman at the Payback pay-per-view. Kurt says Strowman has done enough damage, and he can take tonight off. Strowman says he wants more competition tonight, or else. Angle asks “or else what?” and Strowman gets in Angle’s face briefly before walking off.

– Samoa Joe def. Chris Jericho: Seth Rollins is on commentary for this one as he faces Joe at Payback. Jericho makes his entrance in his light-up scarf. Joe starts off with a flurry of right hands and knees to the face of Y2J. Jericho comes back with a springboard dropkick that drops Joe. Joe hits a series of kicks on Jericho, and Jericho lays into Joe with chops to the chest. Jericho hits an axe handle off the top, but Joe comes right back with a spinning powerslam. Jericho dodges a senton splash and follows up with a Lionsault for a two count. Jericho charges at Joe in the corner, but Joe catches him and plants him with a Rock Bottom. Joe misses a senton splash off the middle rope, and Jericho puts Joe in the Walls of Jericho. Joe reverses and gets Jericho in a sleeper. Jericho kicks off of the turnbuckle to reverse the sleeper into a pin, but Joe rolls through and locks Jericho in the Coquina Clutch for the win.

– After the match, Samoa Joe grabs the mic and cuts a promo on Seth Rollins. Joe remembers Rollins’ screams of pain when he made his debut, and that was just business with his boss Triple H. Joe says now it’s personal because of what Rollins did to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rollins agrees that their issue is personal, and tells Joe that Payback is a bitch.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are seen walking backstage, right past The Drifter from NXT. We also see Goldust and R Truth walking, but Braun Strowman suddenly attacks them out of nowhere. Strowman throws Goldust through a fenced area, then kicks R-Truth into a laundry bin. Fit Finlay, Jamie Knoble and others run in to chase off Strowman and check on Goldust and Truth.

– Back from commercial, a referee approaches Strowman in the locker room and asks him to leave. Strowman says he’ll leave when he wants to, and backs the referee down.

– Gallows and Anderson are in the ring with mics. Anderson says that since Strowman gave Golden Truth the United Airlines treatment backstage, they need new opponents tonight. They demand that Kurt Angle sends them some more nerds to beat up right now.

– Gallows & Anderson def. Enzo & Cass: The action goes out to ringside early on, where Cass uses Enzo like a human bowling ball and throws him into Gallows and Anderson. Back in the ring, Gallows grabs Enzo by the foot and then Anderson hits a running kick to the head of Enzo. Anderson and Gallows continue to work on Enzo, keeping him grounded and away from Big Cass. Gallows works on Enzo’s arm and hits a DDT for a two count before tagging Anderson back in. Anderson hits a knee drop on Enzo before going back to working on Enzo’s left arm. Anderson hits a spinebuster on Enzo for another near-fall. Gallows tags back in, but Enzo comes back with a flying DDT off the middle rope. Enzo almost gets the tag to Cass, but Anderson intercepts it just in time. Anderson misses a kick in the corner and this time Enzo is able to get the tag. Big Cass comes in and hits a running clothesline and side slam on Anderson. Cass follows up with an elbow drop and a big boot. Cass tags in Enzo and throws him off the top rpe onto Gallows. Cass boots Gallows to the outside and falls out with him. Enzo comes off the middle rope but Anderson catches him and slams him into the turnbuckle awkwardly. Anderson rolls up Enzo with a fist full of tights for the win.

– The Miz and Maryse are out to the ring for a Miz TV segment. The Miz starts introducing his segment, but he’s very quickly interrupted by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose makes fun of The Miz’s suit and shoes, and The Miz fires back saying he dresses the part because he respects what a WWE Superstar is. Miz says Ambrose is a disgrace to WWE Superstars and he makes them look like “just wrasslers.” The Miz tells Ambrose he may as well put on a fanny pack and Zumbas and “set us back 30 years.” Miz calls Ambrose lazy and complacent. Ambrose says he doesn’t care about image and what people think about him. Ambrose says he does it because he loves to fight and bleed, and that’s why he beat The Miz for the Intercontinental Title. Maryse and The Miz have some more words for Ambrose and call him a joke. Ambrose takes his jacket off and tackles The Miz then starts pummeling on him. Maryse throws a microphone at Ambrose to distract him, and the Miz attacks from behind. Ambrose tries to get Miz in the Dirty Deeds, but The Miz escapes and retreats up the ramp.

– Backstage we see Braun Strowman dragging Kalisto along the floor by his arm. Strowman says that Roman Reigns is garbage, and now he is too, and he throws Kalisto in a dumpster. Strowman starts to walk off, but The Big Show comes out of nowhere and tackles him into the wall. Big Show tells Strowman to pick on someone his own size and walks off. Back from commercial, it’s announced that Kurt Angle has booked Strowman in a match against Big Show later tonight.

