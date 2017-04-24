WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (4/24)
The April 24th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Sprint Center Arena in Kansas City, MO on the USA Network and is the final episode before WWE Payback on Sunday. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!
A MONSTER challenge awaits @KalistoWWE as he faces @BraunStrowman in a #DumpsterMatch TONIGHT on #RAW! @USA_Network https://t.co/i6aAynQeUH pic.twitter.com/a5TLsNSHyI
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2017
We were just handed 2 floors seats for @WWE RAW tonight at @SprintCenter. First person who responds & can get downtown w/in an hour wins! pic.twitter.com/Xz3uIq0q5e
— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) April 24, 2017
Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!
Write Your Comment