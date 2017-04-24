WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (4/24)

Posted by Eric Lynch April 24, 2017 0 Comment

The April 24th edition of WWE airs live from the Sprint Center Arena in Kansas City, MO on the USA Network and is the final episode before WWE Payback on Sunday. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!

Happy @WWE RAW day! Who's ready for tonight? #wwekc

A post shared by @sprintcenter on

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!

Write Your Comment