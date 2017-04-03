WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (4/3)

Posted by Eric Lynch April 3, 2017 1 Comment

The April 3rd edition of WWE is the first episode after WrestleMania 33 and airs live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

The Undertaker is here !!! #mondaynightraw #prowrestling #wrestlemania #wrestlemania33

A post shared by Ryan Gripon (@griponpro) on

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!