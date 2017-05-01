WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (5/1)

The May 1st edition of WWE RAW was the first episode after Payback 2017 and aired live on the USA Network from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

– All of the RAW divas are in the ring with red carpeting and a podium — except for Alexa Bliss. Alexa comes out last with her RAW Women’s Title to gloat about her victory last night. Alexa proceeds to talk trash to the ladies in the ring except for Nia Jax. Alexa focuses on Bayley and talks about beating her in front of her family in Payback last night. Bayley eventually flips the podium with Alexa on it and all of the women in the ring start brawling, which leads to an eight-woman tag match.

– Nia Jax, Emma, Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke: Bayley starts working on Emma’s arm to start things off, then tags in James who continues. James hits a flying cross body then a dropkick for a two count. Banks and Fox come in and Banks hits a hip toss then a double knee drop for a two count. Alexa tags in and works over Sasha until Bayley gets the hot tag. Bayley drops Alexa and repeatedly slams her head into the turnbuckle. Bayley drops Alexa’s neck over the ring ropes then spears her in the corner. Bayley follows up with a splash in the corner and the aprons clear and all hell breaks loose. The brawling culminates with Bliss hitting a DDT on Bayley in the ring for the win.

– Enzo and Cass are seen backstage getting ready to come out for Enzo’s match against Luke Gallows. They come out to the ring to cut their usual promo, but before Cass can spell it out for them, Gallows and Anderson attack them from behind. Cass finally fights them off so Enzo can recover.

– Luke Gallows def. Enzo Amore: Gallows hits a big boot early on that levels Enzo, and he follows up with a series of strikes on Enzo in the corner. Gallows slams down Enzo and absolutely dominates the next few moments of the match. Gallows appears to be working on Enzo’s left arm, then drops him with another big boot up against the turnbuckles. Enzo fires up and starts fighting back with elbows, but Gallows grabs him and plants him with a single-arm DDT. Enzo starts fighting back again and this time takes out Gallows’ knee. Enzo boots Gallows in the head while he’s down, but Gallows gets up shortly after and drops Enzo with an uppercut. Gallows goes for a vertical suplex but Enzo reverses into a small package pin for a two count. Enzo goes up top, but Anderson distracts him and Gallows snatches Enzo off the turnbuckle and hits a variation of a Death Valley Driver for the win. Cass checks on Enzo in the ring as Gallows and Anderson celebrate on the ramp.

– TJ Perkins approaches Neville backstage and pokes fun at Neville for cheating to win last night. Neville says he doesn’t allow anyone to slander the king, and says it was the referee’s fault for being out of position.

– Seth Rollins is out next to announce that he wants a shot at the Universal Title. Finn Balor interrupts and says he’s the rightful #1 contender, and the line starts behind him. Dean Ambrose interrupts next, and then The Miz interrupts shortly after. The Miz says he should get the Title shot, but Dean Ambrose says he knows how to settle it: He’ll call RAW GM Kurt Angle. He calls Angle and reveals that Angle told him he’s booking a match tonight to settle this. There will be a triple threat match tonight featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor, where the winner will become the #1 contender to Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Title.

– Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann & Tozawa def. Brian Kendrick, Tony Nese & Noam Dar: Tozawa starts off with offense against Kendrick until Nese gets the blind tag and takes over. Nese continues working on Tozawa and puts him in a Torture Rack. Tozawa gets out and tag in Swann, and Nese tags in Dar. Gallagher tags in shortly after who throws Dar outside. Kendrick runs in, so Tozawa boots him in the face and causes Kenrick to fall outside. The babyfaces then throw Nese outside and onto Kendrick and Dar. Back in the ring, Kendrick takes control of things against Tozawa. Nese and Dar trade tags next to continue working on Tozawa. Nese puts Tozawa back in the Torture Rack. Nese takes a minute to taunt Swann and Gallagher, which gives Tozawa a chance to grab Nese and hit a back suplex. Swan and Kendrick get the tags and Swan tees off on Kendrick. Swann hits a Fame-asser and a Rolling Thunder on Kendrick for a two count. Dar runs in so Swann kicks him in the head. Kendrick goes for the Sliced Bread on Swann, but Gallagher headbutts him from the apron. Gallagher tags in next, but Kendrick quickly gets him in the Captain’s Hook. Tozawa breaks it up with a Shining Wizard, then he and Swann hit suicide dives on Nese and Dar at ringside. Back in the ring, Gallagher hits a running dropkick on Kendrick in the corner for the win.

– Sheamus and Cesaro are out to the ring and Sheamus says he never liked any of the fans. Sheamus says he’s glad to be himself again, and that Cesaro kept telling him the fans would like him until WrestleMania when the Hardy Boyz came back and stole their moment. Cesaro says the fans the would look in the past than to the future. Cesaro says they proved last night that the Hardy Brothers don’t belong in the ring with them, and that they’re novelty acts. The Hardys are out next and they do the “delete” motion and hit the ring. Cesaro and Sheamus run off and retreat to the back as Matt and Jeff Hardy stand tall in the ring.

– The Miz is doing an interview backstage when Dean Ambrose takes over things and asks Miz if his hair gel gets in his eyes when he wrestles. The Miz storms off in disgust, and Ambrose signs off as “Mean” Dean Ambrose.

– Apollo Crews def. Heath Slater: Rhyno is in Slater’s corner and Titus O’Neal is in Crews’ corner. Crews starts things off with a suplex and a front face lock on Slater. Slater fights back but Crews levels him with a dropkick. Crews misses a splash in the corner and Slater rolls him up for a two count. Slater throws Crews outside, where Rhyno and Titus are hovering around keeping an eye on things. Crews misses a dropkick, then Slater misses a superkick, and Crews drops Slater. Crews follows up with the spin-out powerbomb for the win. Titus celebrates with Crews after the match and takes a selfie with him, which Rhyno gets in the background.

– WWE RAW GM and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is out to the ring next to a huge ovation. Angle addresses the injuries sustained by Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman last night at Payback. The lights cut out and Bray Wyatt interrupts. Wyatt introduces himself to Angle and says he’s come to RAW tonight as a savior. Wyatt says he can fix RAW, and that he has big plans for the show, but Angle reminds him that RAW is his show. Wyatt laughs and says RAW may be his show, but it’s Wyatt’s world.

– Seth Rollins is in the locker room when Dean Ambrose approaches him to interview him. Rollins asks what’s going on, and Ambrose reminds him that there were cameras in his locker room and it’d be weird if there wasn’t an interview. Ambrose asks Rollins about his match tonight, and Rollins reminds Ambrose that he’s beaten him before and says he can beat him again.

– Austin Aries def. TJ Perkins: Aries dominates the opening moments of this one and hits a missile dropkick off the top on Perkins for a two count. Perkins starts to fire up but Aries drops him with an elbow to the head. Perkins hangs Aries up in the tree of woe in the corner and starts stomping on Aries’ left knee. Aries is selling the knee and Perkins focuses in on it. Perkins hits a springboard forearm strike off the middle rope, then stomps a mud hole in Aries in the corner. Perkins gets Aries in a half Boston crab on the top turnbuckle with Aries hanging between the ropes. Aries knocks Perkins outside and follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Aries hits an STO and an elbow drop, followed up by a flying elbow drop. Perkins starts fighting back with a series of kicks, but Aries hits a shinbreaker then a back suplex. Perkins comes back and attempts a Detonation Kick, but Aries fights out and locks Perkins in the Last Chancery for the win via submission. After the bell, Perkins attacks Aries from behind and stomps on his bad knee before locking in the knee bar.

– Ambrose walks up to Finn Balor and asks him if he’s nervous tonight. Balor says he eats nerves. Ambrose and Balor then share a donut, and the drifter walks by with his guitar.

– Goldust and R-Truth approach Kurt Angle backstage and say they want to challenge the Hardys for the Tag Titles. Angle tells them their win-loss record just isn’t good enough for a Title shot. Goldust says Angle and the Hardys coming back have inspired them and lit a fire under them, and they want a chance to prove they’re not a joke. Kurt books them in a Tag Team Tornado match for next week where the winner will become the #1 contender for the RAW Tag Titles.

– Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor: This one is under triple threat rules with no DQs. Miz rolls outside after the bell and encourages Rollins and Balor to go at it. Balor and Rollins trade holds in the ring but they frequently get distracted by The Miz. They finally decide to go deal with Miz at ringside and chase him down. Miz runs into the ring and they surround him. The Miz tries to reason with them, but Rollins and Balor both hit him with kicks and throw him out of the ring. Rollins turns his attention towards Balor and they trade offense until Miz pulls Balor outside and slams his head on the apron corner. Rollins bumps Miz outside and goes for a suicide dive but Miz pulls Maryse in front of him. Rollins waits until Maryse moves away then hits a suicide plancha on Miz. Back in the ring, Balor works on Rollins until Miz comes in and hits a big boot to the face of Balor. Rollins climbs up top but Miz pushes him off and Rollins falls down into the fan barricade at ringside. Miz works on Rollins’ bad knee, then back in the ring he puts Rollins in the Figure Four until Balor breaks it up with a knee to the face. Miz and Balor trade strikes until Rollins assists with a spinning heel kick on Miz. Balor hits a kick on Rollins, but Rollins comes back with one of his own for a two count. Rollins comes off the turnbuckle with a double Blockbuster on both Miz and Balor. Rollins follows up with a frogsplash off the top on Balor for a two count. Rollins throws Balor outside, then superplexes Miz off the top. Rollins immediately follows up with the Falcon Arrow for a near-fall. Samoa Joe then comes out of nowhere, snatches Rollins and Rock Bottoms him on the ringside floor. This leaves The Miz staring as Joe leaves, having saved him from Rollins. The Miz turns around into Balor who hits the Sling Blade then goes up top. The lights go out, and when they come back on Wyatt is on the apron and he pushes Balor into the ring. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail on Balor, then disappears again. Miz crawls ontop of Balor and pins him to steal the win, and The Miz is now the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title. Miz and Maryse celebrate and make their escape up the ramp as RAW goes off the air.