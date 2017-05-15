WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (5/15)

The May 15th, 2017 episode of WWE RAW aired live on the USA Network from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

– RAW GM Kurt Angle is out to the ring first to open up tonight’s show. The Olympic Gold Medalist announces Braun Strowman’s injury, and says there will be a Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules to determine the new #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. The competitors will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Angle is interrupted by Reigns, who comes out to the ring and tells Kurt they don’t need a Fatal Five-Way match because he’s the #1 contender. Finn Balor interrupts next and says he’s the rightful #1 contender because he never lost the Universal Title belt to begin with. Reigns tells Balor he lacks the killer instinct to beat Lesnar, and Balor reminds Reigns that he beat Reigns before. Samoa Joe is out to the ring to interrupt next, then Wyatt and Rollins follow. Rollins says he’s here to fight Joe tonight and he runs towards the ring. Joe meets Rollins at ringside and they brawl around the ramp. All of the men in the ring (aside from Angle) start brawling as all Hell breaks loose. Joe retreats up the ramp and Wyatt lays out Rollins from behind. Reigns hits a Superman punch on Wyatt that sends him outside. Balor hits a running dropkick on both Wyatt and Rollins at ringside, then he slides in the ring and hits the Sling Blade on Reigns. Reigns rolls outside and Balor hits a suicide dive on Reigns, then rolls back in the ring to celebrate.

– RAW Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy are backstage preparing to come out to the ring.

– Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor are arguing backstage about who has the best shot at beating Lesnar. Kurt Angle runs in and tells them to take out their aggression in the ring. Angle books Rollins in a match against Wyatt tonight, then books Reigns and Balor in a match against each other.

– Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus: Hardy jump starts things and pummels on Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus misses a big boot and Hardy throws him outside. Hardy goes for a suicide plancha but Sheamus grabs Hardy in mid-air and throws him into the fan barricade. Sheamus takes things back in the ring and hits a spinning powerslam for a two count. Jeff comes back with some kicks and an inverted atomic drop. Jeff attempts a Twist of Fate but Sheamus fights out and hits a knee to the face for another two count. Sheamus comes off the top rope but Jeff catches him with a neckbreaker in mid-air for a two count. Sheamus gets on the apron so Matt shoves him off. Sheamus then kicks Matt off the apron, and Sheamus turns around into a Twist of Fate from Jeff. Jeff follows up with the Swanton Bomb for the win.

– Alicia Fox def. Sasha Banks: Sasha hits a spinning headscissor takedown early on. She follows up with a double knee strike in the corner, but Alica comes back with an elbow and a sunset flip for a two count. Alicia throws Sasha outside then takes her back in. Sasha goes for a small package pin as soon as they get back in the ring, but Alica gets out. Alicia follows up with a leg drop for the win. She celebrates with Noam Dar after the match.

– The Miz def. Dean Ambrose (c) via DQ: Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship is on the line in this one. Ambrose starts things off in control and sends The Miz rolling out to ringside early on. Back in the ring, the Miz comes back with a series of kicks on Ambrose, but Ambrose throws him back outside and this time hits a suicide dive on him. Back in the ring. Ambrose hits a flying elbow for a two count. The Miz comes back shortly after with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near-fall. Ambrose dumps Miz outside and follows up with a flying elbow on him. Miz attempts a low blow, but Ambrose blocks him and delivers one of his own. The referee saw Ambrose’s low blow, so the ref DQ’s him and the IC Title belt doesn’t change hands.

– Finn Balor does a brief backstage interview where he says WWE may be Roman Reigns’ yard, but it’s Balor’s universe.

– Alexa Bliss comes out to the ring and cuts a heel promo on the New Jersey crowd and Bayley. Bayley comes out to interrupt which leads to a brawl. Alexa ends things when she grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and nails Bayley.

– The Miz approaches Kurt Angle backstage and demands a match with Ambrose where the title can still change in the event of a DQ. Angle and Maryse get into a war of words in French.

– Neville & TJ Perkins def. Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher: Neville and Perkins use frequent tags and control the opening moments of this one against Aries. Gallagher gets the tag and works on TJ with kicks. Aries and Neville hit the ring and brawl all the way to the outside while Gallagher and Perkins are still the legal men. TJ goes for a Detonation Kick but Gallagher escapes and hits a headbutt. Neville grabs Gallagher’s leg from the floor, which leads to TJ hitting the Detonation Kick for the win.

– Bayley is backstage being checked on by a trainer. Kurt Angle walks in and lets Bayley know “those kendo sticks are no joke.” Bayley wants her championship back, and she wants it back in an Extreme Rules match. Angle says they’ll give Alexa a taste of her own medicine in a Women’s Title match in a Kendo Stick On A Pole match at Extreme Rules.

– Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor: Reigns controls things early on but Balor is able to come back with some kicks. Balor dodges a spear attempt and Reigns crashes into the ring post and falls out to the floor. Balor follows up with a kick to the head of Reigns off the apron. Reigns comes back with a Drive By and hits a series of 10 clotheslines on Balor up against the turnbuckle back in the ring. Balor ducks a big boot from Reigns, but Reigns comes back with a sit-out powerbomb. Reigns gears up for a Superman Punch, but Balor blocks with a kick. Balor comes back with another kick and a double stomp on Reigns. Balor hits the Sling Blade, but Reigns comes back with a Superman Punch for a two count. Reigns goes for a spear but Balor blocks with a knee to the face and hits another Sling Blade. Balor hits a running dropkick then slowly makes his way to the top rope. Reigns knocks Balor down then hits a spear for the win.

– The lights go out in the arena and Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen to cut a promo on Rollins. Wyatt says Rollins is gutless and that “The Kingslayer” doesn’t have a chance against Wyatt tonight.

– Back from commercial, Rollins cuts a promo backstage in response to Wyatt. Wyatt says if anyone is going to slay “the beast” tonight, it’s him.

– R-Truth and Goldust come out to the ring to their usual “What’s Up” song. R-Truth starts to talk to the crowd, but then Goldust attacks R-Truth from behind. R-Truth looks shocked as Goldust continues to kick Truth while he’s down. There’s an audible “Thank you Goldust” chant as he continues to beat down Truth and throw him outside. Goldust throws Truth into the fan barricade then throws Truth back in the ring. Goldust crawls on the mat like he used to years ago and does his old taunt before kicking Truth in the head. Goldust gets a mic and tells truth “That’s what’s up.”

– Enzo and Cass come out to the ring to cut their usual promos, but they’re quickly interrupted by Titus and Apollo Crews. Crews mocks Enzo, and says he can’t face Cass tonight because he’s wearing an expensive suit. Cass says this match is going down anyways, and the bell rings.

– Big Cass def. Titus O’Neal: Titus starts off with kicks on Cass and he beats him down into the corner. Titus continues to beat down Cass in the corner then he takes off his belt to whip him Hogan-style. Enzo distracts Titus from the apron, which allows Cass to hit a big boot on Titus for the win after a very short match. Enzo takes a selfie in front of Titus before leaving the ring. Crews takes offense and hits Enzo with a dropkick to the head that sends Enzo rolling outside. Enzo and Cass head back up the ramp as Apollo helps up Titus in the ring.

– Neville and TJ Perkins are in the locker room discussing their Austin Aries problem. Perkins says all he does is win “like a walking festival.” Neville says Aries’ knee is hanging on by a thread, and they’re going to end Aries once and for all on 205 Live this week.

– Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt via DQ: Rollins starts off strong and takes Wyatt outside to throw him into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Wyatt hits a superplex and takes control of things. Wyatt goes for a Rock Bottom but Rollins gets out and throws Wyatt back outside. Rollins goes for a suicide dive but Wyatt stops him with a right hand through the ropes. Wyatt goes for a splash in the corner but Rollins blocks it with a boot and follows up with a Blockbuster off the middle rope. Rollins throws Wyatt outside again and this time successfully hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Rollins hits a springboard clothesline on Wyatt for a two count. Rollins hits a kick to the head but Wyatt comes back with a lariat for a two count. Rollins comes back with some more strikes but Bray stops him with a Rock Bottom for a two count. Wyatt goes for the Sister Abigail but Rollins escapes and rolls up Wyatt for a two count. Rollins hits a superkick then a Falcon Arrow for another near fall. Wyatt rolls outside, and Rollins comes all the way off the top rope down onto Bray with a splash. Samoa Joe runs in and attacks Rollins from behind, causing the referee to call for the bell. Joe brings Rollins in the ring for a splash in the corner and a kick to the head. Joe hits a Rock Bottom next then continues stomping on Rollins. Joe and Wyatt comes face to face, and they both start stomping on Rollins together. Wyatt then grabs Joe and hits the Sister Abigail on him. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail on Rollins next, then poses in the ring as RAW goes off the air.