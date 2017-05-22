WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (5/22)

The May 22nd edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

– Bray Wyatt comes out to the ring first to open up tonight’s show. Wyatt cuts a promo about how he is the only one on the WWE roster who can “slay the beast.” Roman Reigns comes out to interrupt. Wyatt says he’s the only one who can beat Lesnar, but Reigns says that’s not going to happen because he’s going to be the one getting the Universal Title shot. RAW GM Kurt Angle interrupts next and says he’s impatient, so he wants to see Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt right now. Angle orders a referee to come out and ring the bell. Oh it’s true, it’s damn true.

