WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (5/29)

The May 29th edition of WWE RAW is the go-home show for Extreme Rules and airs live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.

– This week’s broadcast opens up with a Memorial Day tribute video narrated by John Cena.

– The Miz and Maryse come out to the ring to kick things off. He welcomes us to Miz TV then starts cutting a promo on Dean Ambrose. The Miz then introduces the “future RAW Tag Team Champions” Cesaro and Sheamus. Miz tells Cesaro and Sheamus they’ve been victimized by the fans who don’t realize the greatness that’s in the ring right now. The Miz goes off on a tangent about how he made the Intercontinental Championship mean something and Ambrose ruined it. This brings out IC Champ Dean Ambrose to interrupt. Ambrose comes down to ringside and calls the trio in the ring buttheads, then says it’s time for someone to shut their mouths. Miz points out that there’s three of them and one of him, which brings out The Hardy Boyz. Ambrose and the Hardys clear the ring, and we’ve got a match.

– Dean Ambrose, Matt & Jeff Hardy def. The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro: Sheamus and Cesaro work over Matt Hardy early on, with Sheamus hitting the 10 Beats of the Baron, and Cesaro hitting a flying elbow drop. Cesaro knocks Jeff off the apron, then Matt drops Cesaro and tags in Ambrose. Ambrose lays out Cesaro then hits a suicide plancha onto Miz at ringside. Back in the ring, Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds on Cesaro but Cesaro fights out. Sheamus tags in and misses a big boot, leading to Ambrose clotheslining him outside. Ambrose goes for a suicide dive but Cesaro grabs him. Jeff and Cesaro brawl at ringside while Sheamus and Ambrose fight in the ring. Miz distracts Ambrose which leads to Sheamus kneeing Ambrose in the face. Miz tags in and hits several kicks on Ambrose for a two count. Sheamus tags in and hits a double-team White Noise with Cesaro on Ambrose for a two count. Sheamus goes for the White Noise off the middle rope, but Ambrose fights him off then hits a flying elbow. Jeff and Miz tag in and Jeff hits an inverted atomic drop then a leg drop. Jeff goes for the Twist of Fate but Miz fights out. Matt tags in and Jeff hits the Poetry In Motion on Miz in the corner. A series of run-ins from the apron leads to Matt hitting a swinging neckbreaker on Miz, then tagging in Jeff for the Swanton Bomb for the win.

– After the match, we go to the announce table with Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves. Graves looking down at his cell phone, then he gets up and abruptly excuses himself. After a commercial break, we see Graves hand Angle his cell phone. Angle says if what’s on Graves’ phone is true, it could ruin him (him being Angle.)

– Elias Samson def. Zac Evans: Samson no-sells chops from Evans then pummels on Evans. He throws the jobber — err, Evans — into the turnbuckle, then slams his head into the ring apron a few times. Samson bends Evans’ back around the ring post, then boots him in the head and lands a few more punches. Samson follows up with a swinging neckbreaker for the win after a short squash match. Corey Graves return to the announce desk after the match.

– Samoa Joe is shown backstage watching footage of Finn Balor. An interviewers approaches him and asks him how he prepares for his triple threat match tonight. Joe says he has studied how to injure Finn Balor, then when he begins talking about Bray Wyatt the screen cuts to black then to Wyatt. Wyatt is in a dark room saying Joe is just like all the rest, and he is the unknown to Joe.

– Samoa Joe def. Finn Balor & Bray Wyatt: Wyatt rolls outside early on, and Joe lays into Balor with punches and chops. Balor comes back with a kick to the head of Joe while Bray watches from outside. Joe rolls out and throws Bray in the ring with Finn. Bray and Finn trade blows in the ring until Balor kicks Wyatt in the head for a pin. Joe breaks up the pin and hits several knee strikes on Balor. Joe throws Balor outside then turns his attention to Wyatt. Balor lays out Joe from behind then goes at it with Wyatt. Joe comes back and throws Wyatt outside then chops Balor in the chest. Joe and Balor go up top, then Wyatt sneaks in and we see a powerbomb-superplex combination. Wyatt goes for the Sister Abigail on Finn, but Joe breaks it up and puts Wyatt in the Coquina Clutch. Balor puts the boots to Joe then throws him outside and hits a suicide dive into both Joe and Bray. Back in the ring, Joe and Bray briefly team up to double team Balor. Balor starts to fight back, but Joe shuts him down with a kick and a senton drop. Wyatt turns on Joe and throws him outside, then Balor takes out Wyatt with a Pele Kick. Balor continues laying into Wyatt with strikes before Joe comes back in and decks Finn. Joe takes Wyatt in the corner for a Pele Kick of his own. Balor drops Joe and hits a knee to the head, then a running dropkick on Wyatt. Balor circles the ring and hits another running dropkick on Joe. Balor hits some chops on Joe until Joe comes back with a side suplex. Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch on Balor but Balor gets out and hits a double foot stomp on Joe. Wyatt comes in and Balor drops him and stomps him too. Balor goes for a Sling Blade on Joe, but Joe catches him and throws him with a belly to belly suplex. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail on Joe, then Balor hits the Sling Blade on Wyatt. Balor dropkicks Wyatt then hits the stomp off the top rope. Right after he hits it, Joe throws Balor into the ring post and pins Wyatt for the win.

– Seth Rollins does an interview backstage where he says the only person on RAW he’s more familiar with than Samoa Joe is Roman Reigns. Rollins says he owns Reigns and he’s going to send a message tonight.

– Rich Swann and Sasha Banks are shown backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

– Rich Swann def. Noam Dar: Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks are both at ringside for this one. Dar attacks Swann from behind to kick this one off, then follows up with stomps and several submission holds. Swann starts fighting back and drops Dar with a kick. Swann follows up with a modified hangover legdrop for a two count. Alicia gets on the apron so Sasha drops her. Swann follows up with a Phoenix Splash for the win. Rich and Sasha dance in the ring after the match.

– The Revival does an interview backstage where they deny attacking Enzo Amore last week. We then see Big Cass confronting Corey Graves at the announce table about Graves insinuating Cass was involved in Enzo’s attack. Graves says he doesn’t know, just that Kurt Angle is investigating everything. Cass shakes Graves’ hand then walks off.

– Titus O’Neal def. Kalisto: Before the match, Titus cuts a promo backstage telling Apollo Crews he needs to follow his lead. Crews is at ringside for this one. Kalisto hits a kick to the head early on, but Titus hits Kalisto down. Kalisto fires up and hits a headscissor takedown and some strikes. Kalisto tries to roll up Titus, but Titus rolls him up instead and pins him while grabbing his tights. Crews points out that Titus cheated after the match, but Titus says that’s what it takes to win.

– Alexa Bliss is in the ring to talk about her Kendo Stick On A Pole match against Bayley on Sunday at Extreme Rules. Alexa has a table and some people in the ring with her, to present “Bayley: This Is Your Life.” Alexa talks to Bayley’s 4th grade teacher, who says Bayley’s dad sat next to her in class because she would cry without him. Alexa then talks to Bayley’s former best friend, who says they stopped being friends because Bayley always wanted to watch RAW or SmackDown instead of hanging out with her. The fans are chanting “boring” now and Booker says this is hard to watch. The third person with Bliss is Bayley’s ex-boyfriend. He says her dad was with them on their dates, and he only dated Bayley to get close to her former best friend. The former best friend says she always liked him too, and they start kissing. Alexa calls them disgusting. Bayley’s music hits and she comes out and decks Bliss. Bliss grabs a kendo stick from under the table and hits Bayley with it to end the segment.

– We go backstage when Enzo is laying on the ground again, supposedly attacked from behind. Cass and Kurt Angle show up. Cass says he knows it was The Revival who did this to Enzo, but Kurt says he saw The Revival leave earlier. Cass says he’s not leaving Enzo’s side again.

