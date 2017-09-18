WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (9/18)

The September 18th edition of WWE RAW takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. This is the last episode of RAW before Sunday’s No Mercy PPV. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– We see a graphic on the screen in memory of the late, great Bobby Heenan before tonight’s broadcast begins.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to the arena, and then RAW GM Kurt Angle comes out to the ring to kick off the show. Angle gets on the mic and runs down the card for Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view, but he’s quickly interrupted by The Miz. The Miz comes down to the ring with his Intercontinental Title and the Miztourage minus Maryse. The Miz gets on the mic and complains that he’s treated like an afterthought, and Angle is hyping up No Mercy without having his IC Champ on the card. Angle says he’s not done yet, and he has an announcement. Kurt says tonight there will be a Fatal 4 Way involving Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Elias and Jason Jordan to determine the #1 contender for Miz’s IC Title at No Mercy. Miz says none of them are deserving, and he complains that Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel deserve those opportunities. Miz says he’ll be a better father than Kurt Angle, and he’s a better champion than Angle ever was. Miz says he and the Miztourage should be his priority, not Jason Jordan. Miz cuts a promo on Angle for being a deadbeat, and Angle does not look happy. Jason Jordan comes out to interrupt. Jordan tells Miz not to say another word about Angle, and Jordan tells his dad he has an idea. Jordan says to add Dallas and Axel to the match tonight so Miz has no excuses, and Kurt Angle agrees. Miz insults Angle and Jordan again, and Jordan’s had enough so he spears Miz down. Jordan fights off Dallas and Axel and he clears the ring. The Miztourage retreats up the ramp as Jordan and Angle look on from the ring.

– Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are shown (separately) walking towards the gorilla position.

– Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle are backstage, and Jordan says he hears the whispers in the locker room and at No Mercy he’s going to shut everyone up with what he does to The Miz for the IC Title. Angle tells Jordan that people are going to talk, and Jordan needs to focus on winning tonight so he gets the shot at No Mercy.

– Nia Jax def. Alexa Bliss: This one is a non-title match. Bliss stalls off the opening bell and Nia chases her to the outside. Back in the ring, Alexa hides behind the ref but Nia grabs her and drops her. Bliss fights back and tries to run away again, but Nia grabs her. Bliss slaps Nia across the face then retreats to the ramp. Bliss tries to leave but she’s interrupted by Sasha Banks. Bliss runs back to the ring and runs right into Nia who drops her. Back in the ring Bliss tries to mount a comeback, but Nia reverses a cross-body attempt into a Samoan Drop for the win.

– After the match, Sasha hits the ring and Nia slams her down. Nia stands over Sasha until Bayley’s music hits and she comes out. Bayley hits the ring and helps Sasha take out Nia and send her to the floor. Sasha and Bayley hug and raise their hands, and Bliss tries to get between them to join the celebration. Banks and Bayley don’t appreciate Bliss interrupting, so Sasha hits her then Bayley hits the belly to belly suplex. Sasha and Bayley leave together as Alexa recovers on the ringside floor.

– Michael Cole shows us some reactions on Twitter to the passing of Bobby Heenan, and he says they’ll be paying tribute to The Brain throughout the night.

– We see a video package comparing the careers of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Footage of Lesnar and Strowman each going through the ring with the Big Show on separate occasions is shown. Footage is shown of Lesnar delivering the F-5 to several legends including Hulk Hogan, then we see clips of Strowman laying out Lesnar on Monday.

– Sheamus and Cesaro come out to the ring next and they grab microphones. They cut a promo saying the fans want nostalgia acts like The Hardys and Rollins & Ambrose. They repeat themselves along with the crowd’s “what” chants, which they also say are a part of the fans needing nostalgia. RAW Tag Champs Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins interrupt and they come down to the ring. They get on the mic and Rollins and Ambrose says they are brothers no matter what. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows come out next and take issue with Sheamus and Cesaro walking out of them last week. They say Rollins and Ambrose aren’t good brothers, and neither are Sheamus and Cesaro. They say Rollins and Ambrose are a couple of nerds, and Ambrose takes it badly. Ambrose gets on the mic and says nobody calls him a nerd, then he jumps Gallows. All three teams start brawling around the ring around Rollins and Ambrose clear out all four heels.

– Back from commercial we see a short video saying that Asuka is coming soon.

– Sheamus & Cesaro def. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows: Rollins starts off with some offense on Sheamus, then Gallows tags in and throws some elbows at Sheamus. Sheamus brings the fight into the corner and Cesaro tags in. Cesaro delivers some European uppercuts to Gallows, then Sheamus tags back in. Gallows stuns Sheamus with a big boot, then Rollins tags himself in and hits a springboard clothesline on Sheamus. Ambrose tags in for a double team suplex, then Rollins drops a knee on Sheamus before leaving the ring. Ambrose hits a missile dropkick on Sheamus off the middle rope for a one count. Ambrose knees Sheamus in the midsection then Rollins tags back in. Rollins with a rest hold before bringing Ambrose back in. Ambrose gets distracted by Cesaro at ringside and Cesaro swings him into the fan barricade. Cesaro throws Ambrose back in the ring then tags in. Cesaro hits a double axe handle off the turnbuckle then locks Ambrose in a chin lock. Anderson tags in and continues the offense on Ambrose. Gallows tags in and puts the boots to Ambrose then delivers a stalling vertical suplex. Gallows follows up with a series of elbow drops. Cesaro and Rollins come in and Rollins decks him with a sling blade. Rollins knocks Sheamus off the apron, then he hits the Blockbuster on Cesaro in the ring. Rollins goes up top but Cesaro stops him with a kick. Cesaro climbs up top with Rollins, but Rollins slides out and powerbombs Cesaro into the opposite turnbuckle. Sheamus runs in and breaks up the pin. Gallows tags in, then Anderson runs in and they hit the Magic Killer on Rollins. Gallows pins but Ambrose breaks it up. They throw Ambrose outside then Cesaro and Sheamus beat down Amborse at ringside. Back in the ring, Cesaro works over Rollins. Rollins comes back with a DDT out of nowhere on Cesaro and both men are down. Ambrose and Anderson tag in and Ambrose hits a superplex off the top. Ambrose goes back up top and hits a flying elbow. Rollins comes in and the Tag Champs hit suicide dives in tandem on the heels on the opposite sides of the ring. The Tag Champs appear to be going for a Doomsday Device on Anderson, but Gallows breaks it up. Anderson hits an uppercut on Ambrose and Sheamus tags in blind off Ambrose’s back. Rollins hits a splash off the top onto Sheamus, Cesaro and Gallows at ringside, while in the ring Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Anderson. Ambrose goes for the pin, but Sheamus breaks it up and throws Amborse outside, then Sheamus immediately pins Anderson for the win. Sheamus and Cesaro celebrate at ringside, while Ambrose and Rollins look on from the ring and they’re not happy.

– The Miz is backstage giving a pep talk to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz trashes Jordan and Angle, then Dallas and Axel butt in and talk about how their pedigree goes back further than Jordan’s. Miz says tonight’s main event will be their breakthrough performance. Dallas and Axel both feel confident they’ll win, and tell Miz they’ll see him at No Mercy. Miz tells them to focus on tonight, and Jordan doesn’t deserve their spotlight.

– Michael Cole introduces a video package that compares the career paths of John Cena and Roman Reigns, who will face off at No Mercy on Sunday.

– Kurt Angle is on the phone backstage when he gets interrupted by Goldust. Goldust turns around to reveal that he’s not wearing his facepaint. Goldust says he needs another chance against Brya Wyatt tonight. He says he’s not asking Kurt as Goldust, he’s asking as the man behind the paint – Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes talks to Angle about their history together, and says he won’t be a pawn in Wyatt’s game against Balor. He says Wyatt will never forget the name… Dustin Rhodes.

– Curt Hawkins is in the ring and he cuts a promo saying tonight we’re going to witness history. He says his 114 match losing streak will end tonight, and then his opponent Apollo Crews comes out.

– Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins: Titus comes out to the ring to be in Crews’ corner. Crews takes control early on and goes for a standing moonsault, but Hawkins blocks it with his knees. Hawkins drops Crews and pummels on him with right hands. Hawkins follows up with a spinebuster. Crews fires back with a kick to the face, then follows up with more strikes. Hawkins rolls up Crews but Crews gets out and hits a kick to the head. Crews hits the spinning sit-out powerbomb for the win. Crews and Titus celebrate in the ring while a “115 match losing streak” graphic shows as Hawkins recovers at ringside.

– Michael Cole welcomes Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar on the big screen for an interview. They appear to be in separate studios, and Paul Heyman speaks on Lesnar’s behalf. Strowman says he left Lesnar laying last week, and he’s the only one capable of putting down Lesnar for good. Heyman interrupts and says Lesnar doesn’t respect any opponent, but he admits Strowman is his most capable challenger yet. Heyman says Strowman won’t survive Suplex City, but Strowman says he’s going to destroy Suplex City. Heyman runs down Lesnar’s list of accomplishments, then Lesnar himself interrupts and tells Braun he wants to thank him. He says he wants to thank Braun for backing him into this corner and challenging him, because that’s when he’s at his best. He tells Braun he’ll see him Sunday and he’ll take him to suplex city bitch. That concludes the interview segment and Cole hypes up No Mercy again.

– Roman Reigns comes out to the ring and he’s got a mic. Reigns says that Cena might be the best talker ever, but sometimes he says “stupid sh*t.” Reigns says he’s not the next Cena, because he doesn’t look like Cena. Reigns says if he looked like Cena he wouldn’t have a job here, “ask Alex Riley about that.” Reigns calls Cena a “little bitch” and the biggest hypocrite to ever step foot in WWE. Reigns plays footage from 2012 of Cena criticizing The Rock for leaving WWE to go work in Hollywood, and Cena saying he’ll never leave WWE. After the clip, Reigns asks the fans if they should bring out Cena, which gets a mixed response. Reigns says Cena isn’t here tonight, and Cena is all talk. Reigns looks into the camera and says John he’ll see him on Sunday, then he leaves.

– The Hardy Boyz are backstage where they discuss their main event math tonight. They say they’ve always fought each other growing up, so fighting tonight doesn’t phase them. They say may the best Hardy win and they bump fists.

– Bray Wyatt is out next.

