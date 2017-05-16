WWE RAW Social Stats, Paige Says Alberto El Patron Saved A Man, WWE Germany Video

– WWE Deutschland posted this video of RAW Superstars in action at the recent WWE live event in Stuttgart, Germany:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 84,000 interactions with 17,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 64,000 Twitter interactions with 15,000 unique authors. RAW also had 183,000 Facebook interactions with 128,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 156,000 interactions with 111,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Paige took to Twitter today and wrote about how GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron saved the life of a young man. She didn’t provide many details but wrote the following:

Watched @PrideOfMexico save an 18 year old boys life. Scariest experience ever but without him that poor boy wouldn't be here today.. cont.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 16, 2017