Paul Heyman is in Cincinnati, Ohio for tonight’s WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. WWE has not confirmed Heyman for tonight’s show but he will likely be appearing to continue the build for SummerSlam.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to return to TV on next Monday’s RAW from Miami for the SummerSlam hype.

Tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati will feature Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for a match with Lesnar at SummerSlam on August 19th.