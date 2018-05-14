WWE RAW Update For Tonight: Opening Segment, MITB Qualifying Matches Set

Tonight’s WWE RAW from London will feature three Triple Threat qualifying matches for the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose has been confirmed for the first men’s MITB qualifier. The second match for the men will be Bobby Lashley vs. Elias vs. Jinder Mahal while Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss has been confirmed as the qualifier for the women’s MITB Ladder Match.

The men’s MITB Ladder Match currently has 2 RAW Superstars and 2 SmackDown Superstars confirmed – Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Rusev and The Miz. There will be 2 more Superstars from each brand added to the match.

The women’s MITB match currently has Ember Moon from RAW and Charlotte Flair from SmackDown. There will be 3 Superstars from each brand added to that match.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature Roman Reigns in the opening segment and will see WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defend against Kevin Owens. Join us for live spoiler coverage at this link and stay tuned for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast at 8pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

