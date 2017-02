WWE RAW Viewership (2/13): Numbers Drop This Week

The Monday, February 13th episode of WWE RAW saw a decline in viewership this week, drawing 3.087 million viewers compared to 3.115 million viewers last week.

This week’s RAW featured a Women’s Title change as Bayley defeated Charlotte to win her first main roster title. The show also featured WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turning on Chris Jericho during their “Friendship Celebration.”

The hourly viewership breakdown for this week’s show is as follows: