WWE RAW Viewership Down From Post-Rumble Episode

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena in a Triple Threat main event, drew 3.055 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.395 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode. This week’s show featured Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt plus a RAW Tag Team Title match advertised ahead of time.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.161 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.662 million), the second hour drew 3.212 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 3.461 million) and the final hour drew 2.793 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 3.061 million).

RAW was #5 for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson and The Ingraham Angle. RAW #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode