WWE RAW Viewership Down Going Into WrestleMania 34

Monday’s WWE RAW, the WrestleMania 34 go-home edition, drew 3.357 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.366 million viewers. This week’s show the final hype for Sunday’s big event with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event segment.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.430 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.403 million), the second hour drew 3.329 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 3.547 million) and the final hour drew 3.314 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 3.150 million).

RAW was #3 for the night in viewership this week, behind NCAA basketball on TBS. RAW was #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind NCAA basketball. RAW had the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic for 8 weeks until now.

NCAA topped the night with more than 20 million viewers across three airings.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode