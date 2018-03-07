WWE RAW Viewership Down With Roman Reigns – Paul Heyman Main Event

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring a main event in-ring promo segment with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, drew 3.099 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.180 million viewers. This week’s show featured Asuka vs. Nia Jax plus appearances by Ronda Rousey & John Cena advertised ahead of time.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.302 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.407 million), the second hour drew 3.267 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 3.249 million) and the final hour drew 2.729 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.821 million).

RAW was #2 for the night in viewership this week, behind Rachel Maddow. RAW previously had the #1 spot in viewership for three straight weeks. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the fifth week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode