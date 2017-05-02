WWE RAW Viewership Drops For Post-Payback Edition

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from Payback and a Triple Threat main event with The Miz defeating Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, drew 2.87 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.007 million viewers for the Payback go-home episode and the lowest number of the year.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.924 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.039 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.649 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind two NBA Playoff games. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the two NBA games and Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: