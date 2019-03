WWE RAW Viewership Increases With Fastlane Fallout, The Shield’s Farewell, Batista – HHH

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with advertised appearances by The Shield, Batista and Triple H, drew 2.819 million viewers.

This is up from last week’s 2.783 million viewers for the Fastlane go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.838 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.065 million), the second hour drew 2.866 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.798 million) and the final hour drew 2.752 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.485 million).

RAW was #4 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight. Maddow topped the night in viewership with 3.171 million viewers. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the sixth week in a row.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 8.136 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.430 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 10.535 million viewers on NBC, The Passage drew 3.124 million viewers on Fox and CW’s Arrow drew 750,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode