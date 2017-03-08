WWE RAW Viewership Increases This Week For Post-Fastlane Show

The Monday, March 6th episode of RAW saw an increase in viewership this week for the post-Fastlane show from Chicago, Illinois.

This week’s RAW drew 3.216 million viewers, up from last week’s show, which finished with 3.093 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW featured the fallout from Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, including an in-ring confrontation between new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and his WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar. Also included on the show was a special appearance by The Undertaker, who began the build to his WrestleMania bout with Roman Reigns.

The hourly viewership breakdown for Monday’s RAW is as follows: