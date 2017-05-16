WWE RAW Viewership Up With Reigns vs. Balor, Wyatt vs. Rollins, More
Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose advertised ahead of time plus Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.751 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.696 million viewers for the taped show from London, which was a new low for 2017
This marks the third straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.
For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.884 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.724 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.645 million viewers.
RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoff game on TNT, Inside The NBA, the NBA pre-show and Rachel Maddow. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA game, Inside The NBA, Love & Hip-Hop and the NBA pre-game.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers
May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers
May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers
May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer
May 22nd Episode:
Well if THERE two or three matches that go FOR 17-24minutes
& THE ROCK & stone COLD segment OR
Dean malenko or Billy Kidman helping or revamping Norm darr or help Rollins or Samoa JOE get strategically mentally ready or a way to focus under FATAL 5 way
OR Stephanie McMahon returns
OR JUNE 12
LESNAR heymen promo.
OR bruan TO return july31 OR AUGUST 28
& BLISS Trish lita NIA JAX
OR United States gold medalist 2016 female wrestler. interaction
OR Ronda Rousey
Attacks BLISS or jax or mickie james
OR Alicia Fox and NORM DARR
play decoy artists so TJ Perkins or Drew gulak
Win number one contenders match
WOULD get 2nd hour 4.3million
Atlease in states
FOR MAY-SEPTEMBER
OR GOLDUST & TAKER & Ambrose or MIZ interaction
& Dean malenko play in the conscience of Norm darr
Stone COLD & THE ROCK lure seduce The Returned of the awesome truth
as worthy competitors for the HARDY Boyz
RIC FLAIR & ARN ANDERSON
with the Revival OR GULAK & nesse
should get ratings like 3.778 million
I believe 1st hr rating
THAN 2nd hr
Miz TV get interrupted by the Undertaker
THAN GOLDUST AMBROSE PERHAPS GOLDBERG
stare down
that would be a Intercontinental Championship dream match and the build-up will bring viewers
Lita attacks
NIA JAX
BLISS get wrathful Furious skittish jubilant flamboyant eccentric yet mercenary Focus or torture or Focus type facial expressions
& Samoa JOE with HHH & Kevin Nash
Ring sides build UP TO a Pay Per VIEW
& Paul heymen & stone COLD & Dean malenko Arn Anderson Ric Flair. appear WITHOUT being advertise
First 2hrs get 3.67million First hr & 2nd 4.991million
IF KURT ANGLE GET MORE audacious unorthodox more latitude
May JUNE september WILL gets rating like 1997-2006
The Attitude Era the alliance. WCW ECW WWF RIC FLAIR Consortium
Eric Bischoff GM ERA…….
& will be all KURT ANGLE
PERHAPgreatest 3rd greatest GM of RAW HISTORY
Idiot
tornado tag or submissions count anywhere type match or a Cruiserweight cage match
OR bruan return july31st
Stone cold THE ROCK taker Ric FLAIR.
ARN Anderson Dean malenko Lita Edge
somebody’s mystery partner Jason Russo AKA Christian OR Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Brian Kendrick become number one contenderfor the United Kingdom championship and the WWE Universal title
NXT Pittsburgh RAW after the Royal Rumble injure or give melanomas broken ribs eyes injury & broken clavicle & forearm
PERHAPS a submission that makes people mute + GET attention the universal champion
that will get viewers next year
For post RUMBLE 2018
& GULAK VS ANGLE build up definitely bring viewers no3 show on cable
BRAY attacks LESNAR july10
& rvd or ROCK helps lesnar
THE ROCK has to return on the build-up for SummerSlam his 20-year anniversary or is 21st year anniversary at the Royal Rumble
that’s how you get ratings pass 3.677million & PERHAPS no2 show on Mondays may-september
[email protected]
Extreme Rules fatal 5 way with blood & Bailey skin turn purple
& return of Revival distracting Cesaro and breaking up Cesaro and Sheamus
That what KURT angle brings
788,567 buys.
Seth Rollins wraps barbed wire around his torso and does a 450 Splash upon Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe than put ROLLINS do a glass table and Balor or Rollins does swing blade onto thumb tacks &
second Cruiserweight match in a cage ultimate submission. OR or submissions count anywhere
THAN post RAW will 4.88million you were in the United States and 9.969million the United Kingdom.
that’s intensity integrity intelligent it’s true it’s true it’s damn true
& 2MATCHES STOP BY doctor stoppage OR going into shock or into paralysis
with her bring viewers to see the aftermath for 2-3weeks in a row
that’s the WWE Raw with Kurt Angle in charge I am envision
Are you 12 or an idiot?