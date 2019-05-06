The WWE RAW head writer was released last week, according to new reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet and Fightful. Ryan Callahan, who previously worked on The Bachelor and Monster Laws, among other shows, had been with WWE since December 2016.

Callahan was let go on the evening of Thursday, May 2, after butting heads with WWE’s Senior VP of Creative, David Kapoor (Ranjin Singh). The release was not a response to the recent drop in WWE TV ratings. Callahan was a member of the “home writing team” that does not travel to WWE events.

Kapoor reportedly felt like Callahan took some of the WWE creative changes too personally, and was difficult work with. His feeling was that this did not set a good example for the rest of the WWE writing team. It was also noted that Callahan and Kapoor were butting heads often.

As we’ve noted, there has been somewhat of a shake-up on the WWE creative team as of late as RD Evans, Dave Schilling, Kazeem Famuyide and WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James also left or were released. Dana Warrior and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett have joined the team in recent months.