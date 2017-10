As noted, WWE announced the release of Emma on Sunday morning.

In addition to Summer Rae, two additional WWE Superstars were also axed this weekend.

Darren Young and Summer Rae join Emma as three talents who were “wished the best of luck in their future endeavors” by the company today.

The official statement from WWE reads as follows:

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae.

“WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.”