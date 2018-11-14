WWE Releases Tryout Match, Shinsuke Nakamura & Seth Rollins Build Their Match, Paige Talks New Movie

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Above is full video of a match that took place between WWE NXT Superstars at last week’s WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany. Germany’s own Marcel Barthel battled Fabian Aichner, who currently holds the EVOLVE Title.

– As noted, WWE and The Rock revealed the trailer for the “Fighting with My Family” movie that releases in February 2019. The movie focuses on Paige’s family of wrestlers, starring actress Florence Pugh as Paige, Zelina Vega as AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard as Pugh’s stunt double. Paige took to Twitter and wrote the following on the movie today:

– The Survivor Series build for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been weak but Nakamura hyped the match on Twitter and last night’s SmackDown. Rollins took to Twitter this morning and issued a response. You can see their posts and video from Nakamura’s segment below: