As noted earlier, Torrie Wilson’s father Al passed away this past week, just days before his daughter is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE issued a statement on their website this afternoon to remember Wilson. You can see that full statement below:

WWE is saddened to learn that Al Wilson has passed away.

The father of WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Al appeared on SmackDown in 2002 through ’03 and took part in many memorable segments that endeared him to the WWE Universe.

WWE extends its condolences to Wilson’s family, friends and fans.