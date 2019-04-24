WWE has released Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh from their WWE NXT contracts, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens on Twitter.

WWE announced the signings of Alruwayeh and Bseiso back in late 2017, touting them as the first Arab woman and the first Kuwaiti man to sign contracts with the company. They impressed officials at a tryout earlier that year. Triple H hosted a big press conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2017 to officially welcome the two to the company. Bseiso’s signing had been confirmed a few months earlier but the press conference was her introduction.

Bseiso, a former Jordanian TV host, did some interviewing and announcing work for WWE NXT, and made her brief managerial debut earlier this year. Alruwayeh made his NXT live event debut in the fall of 2018 but he was barely used at shows after that.

Bseiso and Alruwayeh announced back in January that they were engaged to be married, as seen below.

WWE has not confirmed the departures as of this writing.

Shadia Bseiso and Nasser 'Jimmy' Alruwayeh got released from WWE. They were touted the first female Arab and first Kuwaiti man to sign WWE developmental contracts. pic.twitter.com/F24P9k2oAl — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) April 24, 2019