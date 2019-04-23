WWE officials have reportedly dropped the ban on the word “belt”, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s no word yet on if the ban was lifted due to RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch using the “Becky 2 Belts” nickname, but WWE is also using the word on promotional material for WWE Shop items.

A leaked internal document in 2008 revealed that the company had banned several words, including belts, strap, pro wrestling, pro wrestler, house show, hospital, feud and backstage, among others. You can see that document at this link. It should be noted that the list may have changed or been updated over the years as this was from 2008.

As seen below, WWE Shop has been using the word “belts” since at least 2014: