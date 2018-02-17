WWE Returning to Dual-Branded Pay-Per-Views in May

In an email sent out to mailing list subscribers, WWE confirmed that it is switching from brand-exclusive pay-per-views to dual branded Pay Per Views beginning in May. In addition, the company is trimming its pay-per-view schedule down to just one event per month instead of the usual two. Here is the updated Pay-Per-View schedule starting with WrestleMania:

WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018

WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018

WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018

WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018

SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018

Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018

WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018