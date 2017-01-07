WWE Reveals Finalized List Of Participants For WWE U.K. Title Tournament

With less than 7 days from the start of the two-day tournament that will determine the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, WWE has finalized the list of participants that will be competing in 16-man tournament that will take place across two events in the U.K. next weekend.

WWE officially added Danny Burch as the 16th and final wrestler who will attempt to become WWE’s inaugural U.K. title-holder. The list had been altered on a number of occasions before WWE settled on the 16 men listed below. Among those who were once initially penciled in for the tournament only to not make the final cut for one reason or another are Tiger Ali, Chris Tyler, Jack Starz and Ringo Ryan.

Below is the list of 16 wrestlers who will be competing in next weekend’s two-day tournament, which airs live on the WWE Network on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

•Danny Burch

•Trent Seven

•HC Dyer

•Pete Dunne

•Wolfgang

•Jordan Devlin

•Sam Gradwell

•Tyler Bate

•James Drake

•Tucker

•Tyson T-Bone

•Joseph Conners

•Dan Moloney

•Roy Johnson

•Mark Andrews

•Saxon Huxley