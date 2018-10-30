WWE Reveals Huge Match For Survivor Series

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE has announced RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This is the only Survivor Series match announced as of this writing. Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.