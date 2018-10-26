WWE Reveals Interesting Change For Weekly NXT UK Series On The Network

It looks like the WWE Network will start airing two episodes of the WWE NXT UK series each Wednesday, beginning this week.

The Network schedule currently has two one-hour episodes scheduled for 4pm and 5pm ET on Wednesday. The usual 3pm ET timeslot will now feature a replay of the previous week’s episode.

Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson and Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley are being advertised for the 4pm episode. Wolfgang vs. Mark Andrews and Moustache Mountain vs. Huxley & Sam Gradwell are being advertised for the 5pm episode.