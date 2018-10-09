WWE Reveals Kevin Owens Injuries After RAW

As noted earlier, Bobby Lashley and mouthpiece Lio Rush turned heel on Monday’s WWE RAW from Chicago as Lashley defeated Kevin Owens in singles action. WWE has announced that Owens suffered knee injuries in the post-match attack.

These are likely just storyline injuries but we will keep you updated. Below is WWE’s announcement:

Bobby Lashley injures Kevin Owens

The powerhouse Bobby Lashley takes on Kevin Owens, two nights after he and John Cena defeated KO and Elias at WWE Super Show-Down.

Kevin Owens sustained injuries to both knees when Bobby Lashley viciously wrapped Owens’ legs around a turnbuckle after their match, WWE.com can confirm.

Owens will undergo further evaluation tomorrow to determine the full extent of the damage.

Stay with WWE.com as new details surrounding Owens’ condition become available.