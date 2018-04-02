WWE Ride Along Preview For Tonight, The Rock & John Cena On TV, Big Show’s WWE Contract Status

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along with Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, the episode will also feature Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal.

– The Rock will be on Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Wednesday, to promote his upcoming Rampage movie.

– John Cena will be on Viceland’s Desus & Mero and Jimmy Kimmel Live, tonight, to promote his upcoming Blockers movie.

– Below are videos of Big Show at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the Opening Bell for WrestleMania 34 week. Show noted that he signed a new multi-year deal with WWE back in January.