WWE Ride Along Preview For Tonight, WWE’s Return To South Africa, John Movie Nominated

– As noted, tonight’s new episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Lana & Rusev in one car and Tyler Breeze & Fandango in the other. Below is a preview with Breezango:

– WWE announced the following on the next South American tour to take place in April 2018:

WWE Live tours through South Africa this April

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Live comes to South Africa this April with Live Events in Cape Town, Johannesburg and, for the first time, Pretoria. Tickets are available starting Wednesday, 13 December, at 9 a.m. local time, from www.bigconcerts.co.za and www.computicket.com.

The WWE Live South Africa Tour begins at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on Wednesday, 18 April, before debuting at the Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on Friday, 20 April. The tour concludes at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Saturday, 21 April.

WWE’s family-friendly Live Events will feature Raw Superstars Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, and many more.*

“Following the overwhelming demand from our fans in South Africa, we are excited to return to Cape Town and Johannesburg, and bring WWE Live to Pretoria for the first time,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, Senior Vice President & General Manager, WWE Africa, Europe & Emerging Markets. “WWE fans in South Africa can look forward to spectacular, non-stop, family-friendly entertainment featuring their favorite WWE Superstars.”

WWE Live South Africa is promoted by Big Concerts and presented in partnership with SuperSport, Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, that airs WWE programming in more than 50 countries and territories throughout sub-Saharan Africa. SuperSport channels S3, S4, S9 and SS10 televise Raw on Tuesdays and SmackDown Live on Wednesdays, offering both live telecasts and same-day re-airs, and broadcasts all WWE specials live, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars this April. Get your tickets starting Wednesday, 13 December.

*Talent referenced and depicted are subject to change.

– New animated movie “Ferdinand” with John Cena has been nominated for two Golden Globes awards – Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. The movie hits theaters this coming Friday and Cena has been on an international promotional tour for the past week or so. Cena tweeted the following on the nominations: