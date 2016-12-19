WWE Roadblock: End Of The Line Results & Discussion (12/18)

WWE’s final pay-per-view of 2016, Roadblock: End of the Line, aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

– The New Day comes out in red and green outfits to open up the show, and they cut a promo about being the longest reigning Tag Team Champions of all time. Their title defense is up first.

– Cesaro & Sheamus def. The New Day: Big E and Kofi are representing the New Day in this one. Cesaro and Sheamus are in control in the opening minutes of the match against Kofi. Sheamus works on him, then Cesaro tags in and hits a big European uppercut on Kofi for a near-fall. Sheamus and Big E tag in and Big E hits a big spear on Sheamus that sends them both out to ringside. Back in the ring, Big E hits a running splash for a two count. Sheamus gets in some offense, but Big E quickly shuts him down with a powerbomb for another two count. Cesaro tags in and they hit a ton of offense on Big E, including a double-team White Noise. Big E hits the Big Ending on Cesaro but Cesaro shoulders up. Kofi tags in and Cesaro quickly hits the Big Swing then gets him in the Sharpshooter. Kofi taps, but the referee is distracted by Xavier at ringside and didn’t see. Cesaro releases the hold then hits Kofi with the Neutralizer, but Big E breaks up the pin. Sheamus tags in and throws Big E outside then Cesaro hits a suicide dive on him. Sheamus goes for the big boot on Kofi, but Xavier runs in front and takes the kick for Kofi. Kofi hits the Trouble In Paradise on Sheamus, but Sheamus kicks out. Sheamus goes to tag in Cesaro, but Cesaro pulls his hand away at the last second and runs in. Sheamus is still the legal man, but Kofi thinks Cesaro is, so he rolls up Cesaro, then Sheamus comes back and rolls up Kofi for the win. Cesaro and Sheamus are now the Tag Team Champions.

– Kevin Owens cuts a promo backstage about how him and Chris Jericho are still best friends. Jericho walks out of his locker room, and Ownes immediately approaches him to apologize for Monday. Owens gives Jericho a Holiday scarf, but Jericho discards it in disgust.

– Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn: There’s a timer in the bottom right corner of the screen, and if Sami “survives” for ten minutes he wins. Sami chops Strowman across the chest for the first offensive move of the match, but it doesn’t effect Strowman. Sami follows up with a dropkick then jumps on Braun and pummels on his head. Strowman throws Sami off of him with authority, then hits a big running splash in the corner. Strowman continues beating down Zayn, until he goes for a clothesline but Zayn ducks and Strowman falls over the top rope to ringside. Sami goes to follow up with a suicide dive, but Strowman catches him and slams him face-first into the ring apron. Strowman throws Sami back in the ring, then follows up with a running splash in the corner and a short-arm clothesline. Strowman pins him, but then lifts him up at the one count. Zayn attempts to fight back, but Strowman drops him with a forearm then hits a powerslam. Strowman drops him again with a clothesline, then Mick Foley walks out with a white towel. Strowman takes Zayn outside to confront Foley. Strowman drops Zany at ringside then tells Foley he should throw in the towel. Zayn begs Foley not to throw the towel in, then he grabs the towel from Foley and throws it in the crowd. Zayn is standing against the ring post and Braun goes for a running splash, but Zayn moves and Braun goes face-first into the ring post. Strowman tries another on Zayn up against the fan barricade, but Zayn moves and Strowman goes crashing through the barricade. Back in the ring, Strowman misses a spear in the corner and hits the ring post. Zayn follows up with a splash off the top for a two count. Zayn hits a running big boot in the corner, then the timer hits :00 and Zayn has won. Zayn and Foley walk to the back as Strowman looks on from the ring.

– Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho: After some back and forth action in the opening minutes, things go to the outside where Rollins hits a flying knee off the apron to the face of Jericho. Rollins attempts to jump over the top rope back into the ring, but Jericho catches him in mid-air with a springboard dropkick that sends Rollins back to ringside. Jericho controls the next several minutes of the match, until Rollins fires up and drops him with the Sling Blade. Rollins follows up with some running forearms in the corner, but after a brief exchange Jericho drops him and hits a Lionsault for a two count. They brawl back and forth on their knees on the mat, and after some back and forth action, Rollins drops Jericho with a superkick then hits a Frogsplash off the top. Kevin Owens runs in and gets on the apron, distracting Rollins. Jericho rolls up Rollins from behind but Rollins kicks out, and Jericho gets distracted by Owens. Jericho turns around into a knee to the face from Rollins. Rollins goes for another in the corner but Jericho moves out of the way. Jericho goes for the Codebreaker, but Rollins escapes it and hits the Pedigree on Jericho for the win.

– Rich Swann def. Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins: Austin Aries is on commentary for this one. Swann and Kendrick go to the outside early on, and Perkins drops Kendrick with a dropkick through he ropes. Back in the ring, Swann kicks Kendrick in the head from behind, and then he hurricanranas both Perkins and Kendrick. Swann uses Perkins as a springboard to jump onto Kendrick, and pins him for a two count. Kendrick comes back and boots both Perkins and Swann in the face. Kendrick gets Swann in the Hook, but Swann breaks it up and gets Kendrick in a knee bar until Swann breaks that up with a senton splash. After some back and forth action, Swann and Perkins briefly align to knock out Kendrick with a double superkick. Swann immediately turns around and hits Perkins with a spinning kick to the head for the win to retain the Cruiserweight Title. After the match, Neville comes out. Neville comes in and acts like he’s going to congratulate Swan, but instead beats down Swann. Perkins tries to break it up, and Neville drops him with a kick. Neville boots Swann in the face then throws him outside and slams him into the fan barricade. The fans chant “Thank you Neville” as he beats down Swann and Perkins around ringside.

– Charlotte def. Sasha Banks: This match is a 30-minute match under Ironman rules. The women start things off slow and go back and forth with offense, until Sasha fires up and hits a bevy of strikes and double knees. Sasha misses a cross body off the top, and Charlotte comes back with a Natural Selection for a two count. They go up to the top rope and Charlotte hits the Natural Selection from the top for the first fall of thematch. The second fall comes shortly after what appeared to have been a botched roll-up, and Sasha covers Charlotte for the second fall of the match, and they’re tied up. The third fall comes when Sasha avoids a moonsault from Charlotte, then gets her in the Banks Statement and Charlotte taps out. Charlotte immediately starts working on Sasha’s knee, then gets in the Figure Eight leg lock, and Sasha taps out, tieing them up again at 2-2. The clock runs out, and they go into sudden-death overtime. Sasha gets Charlotte in the Banks Statement again, but Charlotte fights out and gets Sasha in the Figure Four again. Sasha is bleeding from her mouth or nose, and Charlotte puts her in the Figure Eight for the victory via tapout. Sasha is bleeding pretty decently and the referees wipe her down with towels.

– Kevin Owens def. Roman Reigns via DQ: Owens’ WWE Universal Title is on the line in this one. Owens rolls to the outside as soon as the bell sounds and he circles the ring. He rolls back in and wrestles Reigns down to the mat and gets him in a chin lock. Reigns powers out with a back suplex and pins for a one count. Owens takes things out to ringside and takes control of the match. He rolls Reigns back in the ring for a senton bomb for a one count. He throws Reigns back out to ringside and into the ring steps. Owens climbs to the top of the ring steps and hits a senton bomb onto Reigns on the ringside floor. He rolls Reigns back into the ring and pins for a two count. Owens grounds Reigns with a chin lock, then hits a somersault legdrop across Reigns’ face for a two count. Reigns and Owens exchange blows in the ring until Owens drops Reigns, but then misses a senton bomb. Reigns comes back with a Samoan Drop, then gears up for a superman punch. Owens dodges it and DDTs Reigns for a two count. Owens hits a cannonball on Reigns in the corner, but Reigns immediately comes back with a superman punch for a two count. Reigns and Owens go up top, and Reigns hits a superman punch on him. Reigns goes for a superplex, but Owens reverses into a brainbuster off the top for a two count. Owens goes for a Swanton bomb off the top rope, but Reigns blocks it with his knees. Owens rolls outside, and Reigns chases him down with a dropkick to the head. Reigns goes for a second one, but Owens dodges it and superkicks Reigns in the face twice. Owens sets up Reigns on the announce table, then climbs on top of the fan barricade and hits a frogsplash on him ontop of the table. The table didn’t break, so Owens went back up and did another one on Reigns, and this time they break through the table. Owens throws Reigns back in the ring and hits a frogsplash off the top and pins, but Reigns kicks out at two. Owens goes for a superkick but Reigns blocks it and powerbombs Owens for a two count. Owens dodges a superman punch and hits a pop up powerbomb on Reigns, but Reigns gets his foot up on the rope at the two count. Owens grabs the Universal Title belt from ringside and rolls back in the ring. The referee struggles with Owens, then Reigns spears Owens, but Reigns isn’t able to roll over to pin him. Jericho runs in and slides in the ring. He sizes up both men, then gives Owens a Codebreaker. The referee calls for the bell, and Roman Reigns is disqualified. Kevin Owens wins and retains he Universal Title. After the bell, Jericho hands Owens the Universal Title belt, then they hug in the ring. Reigns looks on from ringside, and Owens and Jericho head backstage.

– Before Jericho and Owens make it backstage, Rollins’ music hits and he meets them on the ramp. Owens runs back to ringside and Reigns spears him. Rollins throws Jericho in the ring and Pedigrees him. Reigns and Rollins take Jericho to ringside and they powerbomb him through the announce table. Owens almost makes it up the ramp backstage, but Rollins stops him right before he makes it to the curtain. They take Owens over to the announce table by the entrance, and they powerbomb him through that.