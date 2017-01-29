WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results & Discussion (1/29)

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble took place on January 29th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Kickoff Show

– Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya: Natalya slaps Nikki across the face to start off the match then tags in Bliss. After some brief back-and-forth action, Becky Lynch gets the tag and hits a series of clotheslines on the heels. Becky hits a suicide dive to the outside on Natalya, then Mickie James lays out Lynch by the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Naomi gets the hot tag and hits a series of clotheslines and kicks for a two count on Bliss. After a series of run-ins, Naomi hits a kick to the head of Bliss and follows up with a split legged moonsault for the win.

– Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows def. Sheamus and Cesaro: The RAW Tag Team Titles are on the line in this one. Cesaro scores a couple of near-falls on Anderson early on. Sheamus tags in and continues the offense on Anderson. Anderson finally comes back with a big boot and tags in Gallows. This leads to Cesaro and Sheamus double-teaming Gallows with uppcuts, but Gallows comes back with some big boots. Sheamus gets some offense in on Gallows, but Anderson takes him out. Anderson tags in but he walks into an uppercut from Cesaro, then Cesaro follows up with a 619. Cesaro hits the swing on Anderson, then puts him in the Sharpshooter. Gallows hits a big boot to break it up. Sheamus comes in and Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on him. After some confusion with a ref bump, Anderson rolls up Cesaro from behind and grabs the tights for the win. Gallows and Anderson are the new RAW Tag Champs!

– Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks: Banks gets some offense in early on, but Jax quickly gains control of the match. Banks hits the double knees off the turnbuckle to try and mount a comeback, but she appears to re-injure her knee. Nia hits a pop-up Samoan Drop for the win after a short match.

Royal Rumble 2017:

– Shawn Michaels comes out immediately before the show to welcome his hometown crowd to Royal Rumble. Michael Cole welcomes us to Royal Rumble 2017 and announces the attendance at the Alamodome as more than 52,000.

– Charlotte (c) def. Bayley: Charlotte’s RAW Women’s Championship is on the line in this one. After some back and forth action early on, Bayley takes over with a stunner off the middle rope. Charlotte falls to the outside, and Bayley follows up with a hurricana to the floor. Bayley goes up top and hits a splash down onto Charlotte on the floor. Back in the ring, Bayley hits a flying elbow drop off the top rope for a near-fall. Charlotte comes back and locks Bayley in the Figure Eight briefly before Bayley reaches the ropes. Charlotte goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Bayley gets her knees up to block it for a two count. Charlotte knocks Bayley out to the apron and follows up with the Natural Selection on the corner of the ring apron. Charlotte rolls Bayley back in the ring and scores the three count to retain the RAW Women’s Title.

– Kevin Owens def. Roman Reigns: Owens’ Universal Title is on the line for this one. Owens and Jericho beat down Reigns to kick things off, and eventually Reigns comes back and forcefully puts Jericho into the cage. Reigns locks the cage door, and the cage with Jericho inside is raised high above the ring. Reigns and Owens start brawling at ringside and they brawl all through the crowd. Owens takes control and sits Reigns up against the fan barricade. Owens hits a running cannonball on Reigns against the barricade, then starts making a pyramid of unfolded chairs at ringside. Back in the ring, Owens hits Reigns with a chair, but Reigns comes back with a series of clotheslines. Jericho throws some brass knuckles down to Owens and Owens drops Reigns. Owens goes to powerbomb Reigns into an unfolded steel chair, but Reigns gets out and hits a Samoan Drop on Owens onto the chair. They start brawling on the turnbuckle, and Reigns knocks Owens down through the pyramid of unfolded chairs at ringside. Reigns powerbombs Owens through the announce table, then throws him in the ring. Reigns sets up for a Superman punch, but Braun Strowman comes out of nowhere and pulls Reigns outside. Strowman chokeslams Reigns onto the announce table but the table doesn’t break, and it looked like it hurt Reigns pretty bad. Strowman throws Reigns into the ring and Owens pins him for the win.

– Neville def. Rich Swann: Austin Aries is on commentary for this one. After some back and forth action early on, Swann hits a suicide plancha on Neville at ringside. Back in the ring, Neville takes control and drops Swann with a snap suplex. Neville follows up with a running suplex in the corner for a two count. After some brawling around ringside, things go back in the ring where Neville climbs to the top rope. Neville goes for a splash, but Swann catches him in mid-air with a kick to the face. Swann throws Neville outside and somersaults onto him on the floor from the turnbuckle. Back in the ring, Swann pummels Neville then hits a kick to the head for a two count. Swann follows up with another boot to the head and a tadpole splash for a two count. Swann and Neville exchange spinning heel kicks, then Neville attempts a German suplex. Swann rolls out of the suplex attempt then kicks Neville in the face for a two count. Swann goes up top, but Neville grabs him and superplexes him off. Neville locks Swann in the Rings of Saturn for the win via submission. Neville is now the new Cruiserweight champion.

– John Cena def. AJ Styles: AJ Styles’ World Title is on the line in this one. AJ controls the opening moments of the match. Cena attempts an Attitude Adjustment, but AJ gets out and drops him with the Pele Kick. AJ follows up with a Frankenteiner and a forearm to the face. Cena comes back with a facebuster and a back suplex, and he sets up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. AJ rolls out of the way and kicks Cena, then hits a German suplex into a Falcon Arrow. Cena comes back with a running lariat and the Five Knuckle Shuffle, then he takes AJ up to the top rope. AJ slides between Cena’s legs and gets him in the torture rack, then spins him around into a powerbomb for a two count. AJ misses a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, and Cena hits him with the Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Cena hits another running lariat for another two count. Cena goes for another running lariat, but AJ ducks and drops him with the Pele kick. AJ follows up with the Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. Cena hits an electric chair drop and goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but AJ gets out and puts him in the calf crusher. They duel with submission holds, and AJ ends up getting Cena in the STF. Cena gets out and puts Styles in the Figure Four. AJ gets out and puts Cena in an armbar. Cena pulls up AJ while in the armbar and powerbombs him down. Cena comes flying off the top rope but AJ ducks him and hits the Styles Clash for a two count. Styles springboards off the top rope with a 450 splash, but Cena blocks it with his knees. Cena hits the Code Red on AJ for a two count. AJ grabs Cena and hits a fireman’s carry onto his knee, but Cena comes back with The Big Ending on AJ for another two count. Cena sets up AJ on the top rope and hits an Attitude Adjustment off the middle rope for a two count. Cena goes for another AA, but Styles gets out and hits the Styles Clash. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but AJ catches him and hits the AA. Cena picks him up and hits the AA once again for the win. John Cena is now a 16-time World Champion.

– 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Big Cass comes out as entrant #1 and Jericho is #2. Kalisto is #3. Kalisto works on both Jericho and Cass with a series of kicks. Cass stops him with a running knee then after a brief exchange he drops him with a big boot. Mojo Rawley comes in at #4 and drops Kalisto with a running shoulder block. Jack Gallagher is in at #5 and starts hitting people with his umbrella until Jericho drops him. Jericho takes a minute to taunt the crowd and Gallagher takes the opportunity to hit him below the belt with the umbrella. Mark Henry is in at #6 and he eliminates Gallagher. Strowman eliminates Mojo and Cass, then he eliminates Kalisto by throwing him out ontop of them. Strowman eliminates Mark Henry next, and Jericho is out hiding at ringside. Sami Zayn is out next at #8 and he starts going at it with Strowman. Strowman slows things down with a big clothesline to Zayn. The Big Show is out next at #9 and he starts going at it with Strowman. Big Show hits a chokeslam on Strowman, but Strowman quickly comes back and throws Big Show outside for the elimination. Tye Dillinger is out at #10. Dillinger and Zayn take turns hitting Strowman. They attempt to suplex Strowman, but he reverses it and suplexes them both. James Ellsworth is out next at #11, with Carmella. Ellsworth waits at ringside because he doesn’t want to get in with Strowman. Zayn and Dillinger try to eliminate Strowman, but he hangs on. Strowman shoulder blocks Zayn and Dillinger down while Ellsworth and Jericho are both waiting at ringside. Dean Ambrose is out at #12, and he throws Ellsworth into the ring alone with Strowman. Strowman clotheslines him down, then chokeslams him to the outside and Ellsworth lands right on his hip on the floor at ringside. Ambrose hits the ring and goes at it with Strowman. Baron Corbin is out at #13, while Strowman eliminates Dillinger. Ambrose hits a missile dropkick off the turnbuckle on Strowman, then Sami Zayn hits the Heluva Kick on him, then Baron Corbin clotheslines Strowman outside for the elimination. Kofi Kingston is out at #14, and The Miz is out at #15. Corbin drops The Miz with a Deep Six, but then Kofi drops Corbin with a Trouble In Paradise. Sheamus is out at #16 and he starts dropping people, then hits a series of punches of The Miz’s chest. Sheamus drops Jericho with the Brogue Kick. Big E is out at #17, and Cesaro is out next. Cesaro starts swinging everyone one by one, but he grabs Sheamus and hesitates and Sami Zayn superkicks him. Xavier woods is out at #20. Xavier and Kofi take turns kicking Sheamus then Big E hits the big splash on Sheamus. Bray Wyatt is out next at #21 and Apollo Crews is out at #22. Sheamus and Cesaro clothesline all three New Day members outside. Sheamus tries to eliminate Cesaro next, but Chris Jericho sneaks in and eliminates both of them. Randy Orton is out #23, and he hits Sami Zayn with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton and Wyatt start teaming up to work on the other competitors. Dolph Ziggler is out at #24 and he starts dropping people with superkicks. Luke Harper is out at #25 and he starts working on Crews and eliminates him. Harper and Orton lock eyes, and Wyatt gets between them. Harper drops Wyatt with a clothesline out of nowhere, then he drops Orton with a big boot. Harper grabs Wyattand goes for the Sister Abigail on Bray, but Orton breaks it up with an RKO on Harper. Brock Lesnar is out next at #26. Lesnar eliminates Ziggler and Ambrose, and gives everyone else F-5’s. Enzo Amore is entrant #27, and Lesnar drops him with a clothesline immediately then eliminates him. Lesnar hits a series of release vertical suplexes on some of the other competitors in the ring. Goldberg is in at #28 and he immediately ducks a clothesline from Lesnar and spears him. Lesnar gets up and Goldberg clotheslines him to the outside for the elimination. Goldberg starts dropping people with clotheslines, then hits Sami Zayn with a Jackhammer. Wyatt and Orton start double teaming Goldberg, then Goldberg spears them both. The Undertaker is out at #29. The lights go out and when they come back on Undertaker is in the ring. Taker grabs Goldberg by the throat, but the other wrestlers break it up. Goldberg eliminates Rusev, then spears Undertaker. Goldberg eliminates Harper, then Undertaker comes up behind Goldberg and throws him out. The Undertaker starts handing out chokeslams to the other competitors. Roman Reigns enters at #30 and starts exchanging right hands with The Undertaker. Taker drops Reigns with a clothesline, then attempts a chokeslam but Reigns gets out and hits a Superman punch. Reigns goes for another Superman punch, but Taker catches him and chokeslams him. Taker eliminates Miz and Zayn next. Taker chokeslams Jericho next, then Reigns eliminates The Undertaker from behind. Jericho goes up to the top rope, but Reigns superman punches him down to ringside for the elimination. Wyatt and Orton gang up and start beating down Reigns. Orton drapes Reigns over the middle rope and DDTs him. Reigns gets out of a Sister Abigail and supeman punches Orton and Wyatt. Reigns throws Wyatt outside for the elimination, and it’s down to Orton and Reigns. Reigns goes for the spear on Orton, but Orton catches him with an RKO then eliminates him. Winner: Randy Orton