WWE Royal Rumble Lineup: Six-Woman Tag Match, New Rumble Participant Added

At Tuesday night’s WWE Royal Rumble “go-home” episode for the SmackDown LIVE brand, a new six-woman tag-team bout and participant in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal were announced for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

At last night’s show in Toledo, Ohio, a match pitting Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown LIVE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss against the team of Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lyncch was made official for the pay-per-view.

Additionally, Mojo Rawley was officially added to the actual Royal Rumble match itself at this Sunday’s PPV after emerging victorious in a qualifying ten-man battle royal that took place as part of the blue brand’s “go-home” episode.

With those additions now confirmed, below is a revised look at the latest official lineup for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble event, the first pay-per-view show of the new year for WWE and the first of a handful of joint-brand pay-per-views in 2017 that will feature both RAW and SmackDown LIVE talents on the same show.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017 WWE Championship

* AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship (No DQ Match)

(Chris Jericho Locked In Shark Cage Above The Ring)

* Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women’s Championship

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville 2017 Royal Rumble Match

* Sami Zayn, Big Show, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Cesaro, Sheamus and Mojo Rawley Six-Woman Tag-Team Match

* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi & Nikki Bella RAW Tag-Team Championship

Kickoff Show Match — 2 Referees

* Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Kickoff Show Match

* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Kickoff Show Panel

* Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler and special guest Shawn Michaels

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view!